Viksit Bharat Jan Seva Abhiyan: CM Sharma Reviews Public Service

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting on 'Viksit Bharat Jan Seva Abhiyan', and issued strict directives to administrative officers to ensure effective execution of civic welfare programmes and prompt redressal of public grievances through the 'Seva Setu Abhiyan'.

Reviewing basic civic infrastructure, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure zero tolerance toward negligence in providing essential public amenities, including roads, healthcare, electricity, and drinking water supplies across the state. The 'Viksit Bharat–Jan Seva Abhiyan' is being organized from September 17 to October 17. This campaign is a significant initiative aimed at strengthening the spirit of public service, public participation, good governance, and social responsibility, while taking the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' to every citizen.

CM's Visit to Jaitaran and Ramdevra

Meanwhile, CM Sharma is scheduled to embark on an official visit to Jaitaran in Beawar district and Ramdevra in Jaisalmer district on Wednesday. According to an official itinerary, the Chief Minister will participate in an event organized at the Marudhar Kesari Pavan Dham in Jaitaran and offered prayers. Following the darshan, he will flag off the 'Sewa Sankalp' bike rally and subsequently address a public gathering in the area.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Sharma will proceed to Ramdevra, where he will take part in a 'Padyatra' passing from the Baba Ramdev Panorama through the main market area to the revered Baba Ramdev Temple. At the temple shrine, he will offer prayers and perform ceremonial rituals, wishing for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people of Rajasthan.

During his visit to Ramdevra, the Chief Minister will also interact with local youth to understand their ideas, aspirations, and expectations, while discussing the significance of active youth participation in driving Rajasthan's development. (ANI)

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