Suewallst Reminds Doximity, Inc. Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of November 16, 2026 - DOCS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Promise versus reality: Doximity told investors its Newsfeed was driving record engagement and growth, yet the securities action alleges the Company was losing share to competitors, lowered its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance, and then missed even that reduced target, sending DOCS to a close of $18.01.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt highlights the contrast between Doximity, Inc.'s (NYSE: DOCS) public promises and its reported results for investors who purchased or acquired securities between August 8, 2024 and May 13, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

DOCS declined $8.29 per share (13%) on November 7, 2025, $5.59 per share (17%) on February 6, 2026, and a further $5.38 per share (23%) on May 14, 2026. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: November 16, 2026.

The Promise

Quarter after quarter, the Company projected strength: record engagement, a Newsfeed described as its "most used and most monetized product," more than 1 million quarterly active prescribers, and double-digit growth in articles read or tapped. Management told the market it was confident in its competitive position and its ability to gain market share, and it reaffirmed a growth trajectory for fiscal 2026 built on that engagement story.

The Reality

Results revealed a different trajectory. On February 5, 2026, Doximity lowered its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance and reported decelerating sales growth alongside contracting net income. On May 13, 2026, the Company missed that already-reduced guidance and projected significantly slower growth for fiscal 2027. Analysts observed that older formats "are losing share while programmatic, social, and other new formats are gaining share," and that stalled net revenue retention pointed to an "increasingly competitive market."

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual



Promised: record engagement driving revenue growth. Actual: sales growth decelerated and net income contracted, as reported on February 5, 2026.

Promised: fiscal 2026 revenue guidance reaffirmed. Actual: guidance lowered February 5, 2026, then missed on May 13, 2026.

Promised: confidence in gaining market share. Actual: coverage attributed the slowdown to share loss to programmatic and social competitors.

Promised: "deep engagement" advertising with no e-newsletter product. Actual: the lawsuit alleges heavy reliance on banner ads and email newsletters. Promised: an anomaly "not something that we expect to continue." Actual: a third decline, with shares closing at an all-time low of $18.01.

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The gap demonstrates, according to the complaint, that Doximity overstated the impact its Newsfeed had on revenue growth and misstated its competitive position while purchasers paid allegedly inflated prices.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The complaint alleges that Doximity reaffirmed a growth story while its share position and engagement model were allegedly deteriorating." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the DOCS Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the DOCS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Doximity, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the impact of its "Newsfeed" product on revenue growth, its competitive position and market share, and its reliance on "light engagement" advertising formats such as banner ads and email newsletters during the Class Period. When the missed guidance and slower projected growth were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Doximity allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from August 8, 2024 to May 13, 2026. The complaint alleges that multiple corrective disclosures events revealed information that caused significant stock declines.

Q: What court was the DOCS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do DOCS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my DOCS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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