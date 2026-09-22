Suewallst Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of October 27, 2026 In Hyliion Holdings Corp. Lawsuit - HYLN

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges Hyliion promoted a $133 million non-binding letter of intent with a four-employee counterparty as a "new data center partnership" - and HYLN purchasers who lost $2.45 per share retain rights whether or not they still hold the stock

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 12, 2026 and June 23, 2026. Submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

HYLN closed at $7.37 on June 22, 2026 and at $4.92 on June 24, 2026, a cumulative decline of 33.24%, or $2.45 per share. The single-session drop on June 23, 2026 was $1.27 per share, roughly 17%. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by October 27, 2026.

Rights Retained by Class Period Purchasers

Eligibility in a securities class action turns on when shares were bought, not on whether they were kept. Investors who purchased HYLN during the Class Period and sold at a loss occupy the same position as those still holding.



Purchases of HYLN common stock between May 12, 2026 and June 23, 2026 may qualify, regardless of whether the shares were later sold.

Class members are not required to act before the lead plaintiff date to remain eligible for any potential recovery.

The court appoints a lead plaintiff to direct the case; appointment does not increase that investor's per-share portion of any recovery.

Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share counts, and prices paid are the practical starting point for a review. There is no upfront cost to have a position reviewed, and fees in these cases are generally contingent and subject to court approval.

Why the $133 Million Letter of Intent Matters to Shareholder Claims

The action alleges that on May 12, 2026 Hyliion presented a non-binding letter of intent with VFG Holdings, LLC as a "new data center partnership" contemplating deployment of up to 250 KARNO Cores, representing approximately $133 million of a disclosed $400 million potential revenue pipeline. Plaintiffs contend the Company did not disclose material information about whether VFG possessed the financial resources, development experience, or operational capability to perform. A June 23, 2026 third-party research report reported that VFG had been incorporated on January 5, 2026 and appeared to have four employees, and the action alleges the resulting price decline removed inflation that had been built into the shares.

"Shareholders who bought HYLN during the Class Period retain rights under the federal securities laws whether or not they still own the stock. The complaint alleges that roughly one-third of the disclosed pipeline rested on a non-binding letter of intent with an entity incorporated months earlier, and investors are entitled to have that allegation tested." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now. Click here to learn more or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HYLN Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the HYLN investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased HYLN stock or securities between May 12, 2026 and June 23, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the HYLN lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is October 27, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did HYLN stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 33.24%, a decline of $2.45 per share, after a research report questioned the commercial viability of the announced VFG data center partnership and reported that VFG had been incorporated only on January 5, 2026, had four employees, and lacked a funding history. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do HYLN investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my HYLN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it may still be able to participate in any potential settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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