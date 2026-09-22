YSS Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In York Space Systems Securities Lawsuit - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Six incoming directors named in York Space Systems' January 2026 registration statement, including (Ret.) Gen. James McConville, and an eleven-bank underwriting syndicate led by Goldman Sachs are named as defendants in a securities action alleging the $34.00 IPO documents omitted that onboard mission and payload software was not fully functional before satellites launched

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE: YSS) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who acquired stock in or traceable to the Company's January 2026 initial public offering, naming six incoming directors and eleven underwriting banks as defendants alongside the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

The offering sold approximately 18.5 million shares at $34.00 per share, generating roughly $583.4 million in net proceeds. By the time the action was brought, YSS traded as low as $9.33 per share, a decline of $24.67 per share, or more than 70%. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 30, 2026.

The Director Defendants' Role in the January 2026 Registration Statement

The complaint identifies Kirk Konert, Tyler Letarte, Tamra Erwin, Reggie Brothers, Andrew Boyd, and (Ret.) Gen. James McConville, each of whom consented to be named as an incoming director in the registration statement that was declared effective on January 28, 2026. Eleven investment banks are also named as underwriter defendants for their role in marketing and selling the shares.

The Secondary Defendants' Alleged Role



Six incoming directors consented to be named in offering documents that, as named in the action, were negligently prepared and omitted material facts about satellite software readiness.

The underwriter defendants include Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, which agreed to purchase 5,123,695 shares, Jefferies LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, each at 4,118,261 shares, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 1,809,783 shares.

Offering documents touted "proprietary satellite software enabling versatile integration of a variety of payloads" and a "modular, backward-compatible design approach."

The complaint identifies former employees who described satellites as "made to order" and one who called the modular platform pitch "false advertising."

Offering documents claimed an "incumbent position leading into Tranches 3 and 4"; in April 2026, the Space Force spring budget halted Tranche 3 Transport Layer payments. Approximately 96% of fiscal 2025 revenue came from a single customer, the Space Development Agency.

Accountability Beyond the Officer Suite

For purchasers in or traceable to the IPO, claims against directors who consented to be named and against the banks that sold the shares do not require proof of intent, only that the offering documents contained material misstatements or omissions.

"Directors who consent to be named in a registration statement, and the underwriters who market an offering, are accountable for the accuracy of what buyers are told. Here the action contends that York's January 2026 offering documents promoted proprietary satellite software while omitting that onboard mission and payload software was not fully functional before launch. Investors who paid $34.00 per share deserve a full accounting of who reviewed those disclosures." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to learn more or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the YSS Lawsuit

Q: How much did YSS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately over 70%, a decline of $24.67 per share, after the Company disclosed developments including the April 2026 halt to Tranche 3 Transport Layer funding and a May 11, 2026 research report alleging York launched satellites with incomplete mission-critical software. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the YSS lawsuit? A: The complaint names York Space Systems Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley, as well as directors who consented to be named in the registration statement and the underwriters of the January 2026 offering.

Q: What court was the YSS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my YSS shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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