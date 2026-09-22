MOVATI Athletic, Cameron Corporation And Brookfield Residential Begin Construction On Premier Fitness And Wellness Destination In Calgary

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOVATI Athletic, in partnership with Cameron Corporation and Brookfield Residential, is proud to announce construction is underway on a new state-of-the-art fitness destination in Seton, bringing one of Canada's premier fitness and wellness experiences to Calgary's rapidly growing southeast.

This development marks MOVATI Athletics' first Calgary club and the fifth successful collaboration between MOVATI and Cameron Corporation in Western Canada. Together with Brookfield Residential, the partners are creating a landmark amenity that will further enhance Seton's appeal as one of Calgary's leading mixed-use communities.

"The opening of our first Calgary location represents an exciting new chapter for MOVATI Athletic," said Chuck Kelly, CEO, MOVATI Athletic. "We see tremendous opportunity in Calgary, and in Seton specifically, where strong community connectivity and a forward-looking vision align perfectly with our brand. Together with Cameron Corporation and Brookfield Residential, we are creating more than a fitness club. There is a shared belief between our organizations in the long-term value of investing in communities and creating exceptional experiences that help people live healthier, more active lives.”

The new club will deliver MOVATI's signature premium fitness experience, featuring expansive fitness spaces, innovative training environments, boutique-style programming, and leading wellness and recovery amenities designed to meet the evolving needs of today's consumers.

"Calgary is one of Canada's most compelling growth markets, and we are proud to be expanding our investment in the city," said Harold Pacheco, Director Marketing, Cameron Corporation. "As one of the Greater Edmonton Area's most active commercial developers, we are drawn to opportunities that bring together strong partners and create lasting community value. Our longstanding partnership with MOVATI has delivered exceptional projects across Western Canada, and we are excited to build on that success alongside Brookfield Residential in Seton.”

Brookfield Residential sees the addition of MOVATI as another important step in Seton's continued evolution.

"For more than 70 years, Brookfield Residential has helped shape some of Calgary's most recognized communities, bringing decades of experience, local knowledge and a long-term commitment to every community we create," said Sean Makowecky, Director, Commercial, Brookfield Residential. "We are thrilled to welcome MOVATI Athletic to Seton. This exciting partnership with MOVATI and Cameron Corporation will introduce a premier fitness and wellness offering that complements Seton's vision as one of Calgary's most dynamic communities and further enhances the lifestyle amenities available to residents."

With construction now underway, additional details on the club amenities and programming will follow in the months ahead.

About MOVATI Athletic

Founded in 1997, MOVATI Athletic is redefining the fitness experience by blending the intimacy of boutique fitness with the scale, luxury, and amenities of a full-service club. MOVATI currently operates nineteen clubs across Ontario and Alberta, with an expanding footprint fueled by exceptional member satisfaction and a strong community presence. The Seton club will become MOVATI's 20th location, advancing its mission to help more Canadians feel welcome, comfortable, and healthy.

About Cameron Corporation

Cameron Corporation is a privately owned real estate development company specializing in the planning, development, and management of retail, commercial, and mixed-use properties throughout Western Canada. Guided by a long-term ownership philosophy, Cameron creates high-quality developments that deliver lasting value for tenants, partners, and the communities they serve.

About Brookfield Residential

Brookfield Residential is a leading developer of master-planned communities across North America, creating places where people can live, work, learn and connect. Through thoughtful planning, quality design and a long-term commitment to stewardship, Brookfield develops communities that support growth, lifestyle, and lasting community value.

Media Contact:

Anthony Cozzetto

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