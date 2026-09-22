Epson's Ecotank Printer Receives Excellence Award

Epson has been recognised with the prestigious Red Dot: Best of the Best 2026 Award for the design of its EcoTank high-capacity ink tank printers, the highest distinction in the internationally renowned Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026.

The award recognises the design approach behind selected EcoTank models available across META-CWA markets, including the L4360, L4367, L6360, L6370, L6376, and L6390. These printers are designed to combine everyday usability with low-intervention printing and a compact form that integrates seamlessly into home, home office, and small office environments. The printers offer intuitive operation and a cartridge-free ink tank system that helps reduce the frequency of intervention. Their compact and considered design supports efficient use of space and is developed for long-term use, offering a longer product lifespan than previous models.

This marks the seventh time Epson has received a Red Dot Best of the Best Award, reflecting its continued focus on user-centred design and consistent recognition for product innovation across global markets.

“Receiving the Red Dot Best of the Best award for EcoTank reinforces Epson's commitment to designing products that are both practical and purposeful,” said Suat Ozsoy, Vice President Commercial Operations, Epson META-CWA and Regional Director at Epson MENA Regional Headquarters in Saudi Arabia.

“Our focus is on creating technology that supports everyday productivity while aligning with changing user expectations around convenience, efficiency, and sustainability.”

In addition to EcoTank, several Epson products available across META-CWA markets were recognised in the Red Dot Award across home entertainment, business imaging, and commercial print categories.

Among these are Epson's Lifestudio home projectors. The Lifestudio Pop EF-61G/R/W models are designed to enable flexible, big-screen viewing experiences within the home, combining smart functionality, high-quality image performance, and a design available in a range of colour options. The Lifestudio Flex EF-71 and Flex Plus EF-72 extend this offering with flexible placement options and a refined form that supports integration into modern living spaces.

Epson's DS-1760WN and DS-1730 scanners were also recognised. These compact A4 flatbed scanners, equipped with automatic document feeders, are designed to support efficient document digitisation in small office and home office environments. Their compact footprint and intuitive operation enable users to optimise workspace without compromising functionality.

For commercial and industrial applications, the SurePress L-5034 inkjet label press has also received a Red Dot Award and is expected to launch in the META-CWA region later this year. Designed for medium-run adhesive label production, it delivers consistent image quality and improved maintenance efficiency to support reliable, high-performance label printing operations.

In addition, Seiko Epson Corporation has been awarded the prestigious title“Red Dot: Design Team of the Year 2026”, one of the world's most prestigious design accolades. Presented by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Germany, the award recognises a design team that has demonstrated consistently innovative, top-class design achievements and has set the highest standards of design quality. Epson was honored with the title“Red Dot: Design Team of the Year 2026” for having firmly embedded design within its corporate activities, delivering globally competitive products based on a consistent design philosophy, and demonstrating a sustained commitment to design excellence.

Through its continued investment in design and engineering, Epson remains focused on developing products that respond to evolving user needs while delivering practical, efficient, and thoughtfully designed solutions across home, office, and industrial environments.

Tags#EPSON