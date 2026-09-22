CAKES Body Launches CAKES Media To Invest In Original Programming And Owned Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Taylor Capuano and Casey Sarai, founders of startup-turned-category leader CAKES body, announced the launch of CAKES Media, a new entertainment and media company. This venture marks a major milestone for the brand as the brand launches its own content studio and joins other major retail and consumer brands investing in the future of marketing: owned media, original programming, and social-first entertainment. As audiences grow tired of advertising, the next generation of brands are developing stories and connecting their communities to the people behind the company.In just three years, CAKES body has grown to more than $100 million in gross sales through a social-first strategy. Having demonstrated the power of creator-led social forward storytelling to build a consumer brand, the company is now applying that approach to original entertainment programming.With the launch of CAKES Media, the company is expanding beyond consumer products into investing in premium, episodic content designed to live across digital and streaming platforms. This content sub-brand will develop original programming centered on ambition, identity, and the evolving reality of the American Dream, with the goal of building long-term audience engagement through owned media rather than traditional advertising. The next generation of iconic brands won't simply advertise-they'll create entertainment people actively choose to watch. CAKES wants to be at the forefront of this shift.CAKES Media's debut project, "Viral: The New American Dream," is a feature-length unscripted documentary directed by Daniel Lawrence Wilson, a filmmaker with over 16 years of experience and collaborations with major brands, as well as Caley Wildermuth, formerly of Red Bull, and who has joined CAKES Media as the Head of Content to guide the social first episodic content production strategy.Filmed throughout 2024 and 2025, "Viral" follows the early years of CAKES body, following founding sisters Taylor Capuano and Casey Sarai through product development, startup challenges, and their notable Shark Tank appearance. The documentary pulls back the curtain on what it's really like to create one of the most viral brands on social media and be thrown into running a multimillion dollar company overnight. At its core the film will redefine success and show that your biggest setbacks can be the exact place where a new purpose and fulfillment is born.“CAKES grew through social media because we focused on building genuine human connection instead of polished advertising. Launching CAKES Media is simply extending that philosophy into longer-form storytelling,” said Taylor Capuano, Co-Founder of CAKES body.“Our goal isn't to make commercials people tolerate. It's to create programming people would choose to watch even if they had never heard of CAKES.”"Viral: The New American Dream" premieres on September 22, 2026 on the CAKES body Youtube channel, accompanied by episodic short-form series on social media. The documentary will serve as the first installment in a broader slate of original programming, with a second season already in development, and a vision to explore creator-led programming in the future.The company at its core is dedicated to telling stories of entrepreneurship, ambition, modern work, women's leadership, culture and the changing definition of success.As CAKES body expands its leadership in content and media, it aims to build a portfolio of original content that reflects the next generation of entrepreneurship and creator-led storytelling while further establishing CAKES as a modern media and consumer brand.About CAKES Media:CAKES Media is an entertainment and media company creating original, social-first programming for the next generation of audiences. Founded by Taylor Capuano and Casey Sarai, CAKES Media develops long-form series and creator-led content centered on ambition, identity, entrepreneurship, and the evolving American Dream. Built on the audience-first approach that helped scale CAKES body into a $100 million business in just three years, the company aims to create content designed to scale through social and traditional distribution. Through owned intellectual property and original programming, CAKES Media is building a modern entertainment company at the intersection of culture, creators, and commerce.

Alexandra Cheatham

Pull Public Relations

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CAKES Body Launches CAKES Media to Invest in Original Programming and Owned Entertainment News Provided By Pull PR September 22, 2026, 16:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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