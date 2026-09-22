Guzman Automotive Opens Second Location In Hutto, Texas

Guzman Automotive | Service As It Should Be

A Guzman Automotive technician runs an electrical diagnostic inside a customer's vehicle at the Hutto shop.

The front office at Guzman Automotive's new Hutto, Texas location.

Full-service auto repair and maintenance from ASE-certified technicians is now open in Hutto.

- James Guzman, Founder & CEO of Guzman AutomotiveHUTTO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HUTTO, TX, September 22, 2026Guzman Automotive, an automotive repair and maintenance shop known for honest, ASE-certified service, has opened a second location at 629 West Front Street in Hutto, Texas, effective immediately. The new shop gives Hutto-area drivers direct access to the same full-service repair and maintenance Guzman Automotive has offered since opening its original Taylor, TX location in 2023.The Hutto location offers the same core services as the original shop, including oil changes, state inspection, wheel alignment, engine repair, and auto electrical repair, performed by ASE-certified technicians using a Digital Vehicle Inspection with photos and video on every visit."We kept hearing from Hutto customers who were already driving out to see us in Taylor," said James Guzman, founder and CEO of Guzman Automotive. "Opening a second shop right here in Hutto means they get the same honest inspection and the same team, without the extra drive."Both the Taylor and Hutto locations operate under the same Guzman Automotive brand, with customers able to book service at either shop and expect the same upfront pricing and technician-led inspections.FAQIs the Hutto location taking new customers now?Yes. The Hutto shop at 629 West Front Street is open and accepting new service appointments immediately. Customers can book online or by phone.Does the Hutto location offer the same services as the Taylor shop?Yes. Both locations offer the same core services, including oil changes, state inspection, wheel alignment, engine repair, and auto electrical repair, performed by the same ASE-certified standard of technician and the same Digital Vehicle Inspection process.Is pricing different between the two locations?No. Guzman Automotive uses the same upfront pricing approach at both the Taylor and Hutto locations, with no hidden fees and a full explanation of findings before any work begins.About Guzman AutomotiveGuzman Automotive is an automotive repair and maintenance shop founded by James Guzman, offering oil changes, state inspection, wheel alignment, engine repair, auto electrical repair, and mobile mechanic service from ASE-certified technicians. The company operates two locations, its original shop in Taylor, TX, and a second location in Hutto, TX, both backed by a Digital Vehicle Inspection with photos and video on every visit. Learn more at guzmanautomotive.Guzman Automotive629 West Front Street, Suite 100-200Hutto, TX 78634(737) 356-2250...Media ContactJames Guzman, Founder & CEO / Ashley GuzmanGuzman Automotive...(737) 356-2250

James Guzman, Founder & CEO / Ashley Guzman

Guzman Automotive

+1 737-356-2250

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Guzman Automotive Opens Second Location in Hutto, Texas News Provided By Roundhouse Digital Marketing September 22, 2026, 16:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies



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