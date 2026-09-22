Syracuse University Leaders Headline Jupiter Festival Miami With Fireside Chat On Political Influence In Creator Era

Ryan Schram, executive director of the Center for the Creator Economy

Margaret Talev, Kramer Director Syracuse University Institute for Democracy, Journalism and Citizenship

Ryan Schram and Margaret Talev will examine "The New Rules of Political Influence" ahead of the 2026 midterms

- Tyler Lettich

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Syracuse University sends two leading voices on media and democracy to the inaugural Jupiter Festival Miami on Oct. 8, 2026. Ryan Schram, executive director of the university's Center for the Creator Economy (CCE), and Margaret Talev, Kramer Director of Syracuse's Institute for Democracy, Journalism and Citizenship (IDJC), will headline a fireside chat on how creators are reshaping political communication ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The session, titled“The New Rules of Political Influence,” is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, as part of Jupiter Festival Miami, a four-day gathering at the Miami Beach Convention Center running Oct. 6 to 9. The inaugural festival, produced by MCH Group (parent company of Art Basel), is expected to draw approximately 5,000 attendees and more than 200 speakers from roughly 90 countries, making it one of the first events to convene senior decision-makers from media, entertainment and sports under one roof. That cross-industry mix, paired with the festival's first-year status, sets Jupiter apart from established conferences that draw from a single sector: attendees will move between conversations with studio executives, athletes, brand leaders and creators rather than a single professional track.

The conversation with Schram and Talev will address how creators are shaping voter narratives ahead of the midterms, how traditional newsrooms are adapting to that shift, and what it means for political coverage when a short-form video reaches as many voters as a Sunday morning news segment. The session draws on Schram's work building academic and industry infrastructure around the creator economy at CCE, and Talev's three decades covering American politics and the White House, including her role as a past president of the White House Correspondents' Association.

The future of content is being shaped at the intersection of industries, platforms and communities, which is exactly what Jupiter was created to explore, said Tyler Lettich, director of content and programming for the Jupiter Festival Miami.

“Political communication is increasingly part of that same media ecosystem, as creators, journalists and institutions find new ways to reach and engage audiences,” Lettich said.“Ryan and Margaret bring complementary perspectives to a conversation that speaks directly to Jupiter's mission to examine the forces shaping the next chapter of media and content.”



Session Quick Facts

Session:“The New Rules of Political Influence”

Speakers: Ryan Schram, Executive Director, Center for the Creator Economy at Syracuse University; Margaret Talev, Kramer Director, Institute for Democracy, Journalism and Citizenship at Syracuse University

Date and time: Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at 2:05 p.m.

Event: Jupiter Festival Miami, Oct. 6 to 9, 2026

Location: Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Event details: jupiter-miami

About the Center for the Creator Economy

The Center for the Creator Economy (CCE) at Syracuse University is a joint initiative of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and the Martin J. Whitman School of Management. Launched in November 2025, CCE develops academic programming, industry partnerships and research at the intersection of creators, brands and platforms, drawing on faculty from across Syracuse University's schools and colleges.

About the Institute for Democracy, Journalism and Citizenship

The Institute for Democracy, Journalism and Citizenship (IDJC) is a joint effort of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. Based in Washington, D.C., IDJC conducts nonpartisan, evidence-based research and public dialogue on trust in media and government. Margaret Talev has served as its Kramer Director since 2023.

About Jupiter Festival Miami

Jupiter Festival Miami is a new global festival for the business of media, entertainment and sports, produced by MCH Group, the parent company of Art Basel. The inaugural edition runs Oct. 6 to 9, 2026, at the Miami Beach Convention Center and is expected to bring together approximately 5,000 attendees and more than 200 speakers from roughly 90 countries.

Ellen James Mbuqe

Syracuse University

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Syracuse University Leaders Headline Jupiter Festival Miami with Fireside Chat on Political Influence in Creator Era News Provided By Syracuse University September 22, 2026, 16:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.