Unigen Celebrates 35 Years Of Engineering And Manufacturing Excellence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) From a Silicon Valley Garage to a Global Technology and Electronics Manufacturing Partner

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Unigen Corporation, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of enterprise and industrial electronics, today announced the celebration of its 35th anniversary. Founded in Silicon Valley in 1991, Unigen has grown from a small garage-based startup into a global technology and electronics manufacturing company serving leading organizations around the world.Headquartered in Newark, California, Unigen had its humble beginnings as a provider of memory products, and has continuously evolved alongside the technology industry that it serves. Over the past three and a half decades, the company has expanded its portfolio from DRAM and memory solutions into SSDs, persistent memory, enterprise I/O, artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, and a broad range of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS).Today, Unigen combines engineering expertise, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and global supply chain resources to support customers across a diverse range of industries. The company counts several Fortune 100 companies among its customers and operates manufacturing facilities in California, Vietnam, and Malaysia, supported by engineering and customer-support operations around the globe.“When I look back at these last 35 years of Unigen, what I feel most is gratitude,” said Paul W. Heng, Founder and CEO of Unigen.“We started off as a tiny operation, but we had great people, customers who believed in us, and partners who were willing to grow with us. Our success has never been about one product or one moment-it has come from building trusted relationships and doing our best to deliver quality and value year after year. I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished together, and I'm grateful to everyone who has been part of the Unigen journey.”35 Years of Innovation and GrowthUnigen's story began in 1991 in Heng's garage under the original name“Henusa.” The name was soon changed to Unigen after an Asian business colleague pointed out that“Henusa” roughly translated to“Chicken of USA” in Chinese.Initially operating as a channel partner for memory devices, Heng quickly recognized that providing greater long-term value to customers would require Unigen to move beyond distribution and into manufacturing. The company subsequently built its own manufacturing capabilities, establishing the foundation for its evolution into a global technology and manufacturing partner.Over the years, Unigen has continued to expand its capabilities in response to emerging technologies and changing customer needs. In 2003, the company established its EMS business, initially serving the wireless sector. Unigen's EMS capabilities subsequently expanded into other key segments, including networking, storage, IoT, automotive, embedded systems, and robotics.In 2017, Unigen relocated its global headquarters to a state-of-the-art facility in Newark, California. The company further expanded its global manufacturing footprint in 2021 with the opening of its Hanoi, Vietnam facility and the acquisition of AgigA Tech. In 2023, Unigen entered the AI market with the introduction of its“Cupcake” Edge AI server, which reached full-scale commercial production in February 2024. In 2025, the company further strengthened its Southeast Asian manufacturing capabilities with the grand opening of Unigen Malaysia. With Unigen's founding in 1991, Paul Heng is one of Silicon Valley's longest-serving active CEOs. Among companies of Unigen's size, Heng stands alone at 35 years.Key Milestones.1991: Founded in a Silicon Valley garage.1995: Started manufacturing OEM memory modules.2003: First launched EMS, started in the wireless market.2008: Expanded EMS capabilities into networking, storage, and IoT.2011: EMS expanded into automotive, embedded, and robotics.2012: Opened Unigen Hanoi, Vietnam.2017: Relocated global headquarters to a state-of-the-art facility in Newark, California.2021: Unigen acquired AgigA Tech from Infineon Technologies.2023: Entered the AI market with the launch of the“Cupcake” Edge AI server.2025: Opened Unigen MalaysiaAbout Unigen CorporationFounded in 1991, Unigen is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of OEM products including SSDs, DRAM modules, NVDIMMs, Enterprise IO and AI solutions. Unigen also offers a full array of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), including design, quick-turn prototyping, new product introduction, volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the heart of Silicon Valley as well as offshore in Vietnam and Malaysia. Unigen offers its products and services to customers worldwide targeting a broad range of end markets including automotive, computing and storage, embedded, medical, AI, robotics, clean energy, and IoT. Learn more about Unigen's products and services at Unigen.

Jeff Chang

Unigen Corporation

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Unigen Celebrates 35 Years of Engineering and Manufacturing Excellence News Provided By Unigen September 22, 2026, 16:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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