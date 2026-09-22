Palm Tree Properties Expands Into Luxury Property Management With New Rancho Bernardo Estate Assignment

The private courtyard of Palm Tree Properties' newest luxury management assignment in Rancho Bernardo, featuring a pool, spa, and multiple outdoor living areas.

San Diego property management and brokerage firm broadens its portfolio to include high-end homes as demand grows for professional oversight of luxury rentals.

- Erik Egelko

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Palm Tree Properties, a San Diego property management and real estate brokerage firm, has added a luxury single-family estate in Rancho Bernardo to its portfolio, marking the company's entry into high-end residential property management. The assignment extends the firm's services beyond its traditional multifamily and boutique residential focus.

Luxury single-family rentals represent a distinct segment of the San Diego housing market, with different expectations around privacy, service, and asset care than conventional multifamily units. As more owners of high-value homes choose to lease rather than sell, demand has grown for property managers equipped to handle larger estates, specialized amenities, and higher-touch tenant relationships. Palm Tree Properties' move into this segment reflects that broader shift among San Diego County property owners.

The newly managed property is a Mediterranean-style estate in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood, offering roughly 5,600 square feet of living space across six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The home is built around a private courtyard with a pool and spa, and includes a wine cellar and sauna, amenities not typically found in the firm's existing portfolio. Its location in the 92128 ZIP code provides convenient access to the 15 freeway, along with nearby shopping, dining, and golf.

Palm Tree Properties will oversee leasing, resident relations, maintenance coordination, and financial reporting for the property, with particular attention to the specialized systems that distinguish a luxury estate from a standard rental home. The firm's approach centers on protecting the asset's condition and value while managing the daily details that come with a higher-end residence.

Managing a luxury property carries different demands than managing a standard rental unit. Owners of high-value homes expect oversight that protects not only occupancy, but the long-term condition of costly finishes, systems, and amenities. For Palm Tree Properties, the shift into this segment reflects a broader capability to serve a wider range of property owners across San Diego County.

"Owning a luxury property comes with a different set of risks, and most owners don't want to manage those risks themselves," said Erik Egelko, founder and president of Palm Tree Properties. "Taking on a property like this is a sign that we're ready to serve that part of the market with the same level of attention we bring to every property we manage."

The Rancho Bernardo assignment marks another step in Palm Tree Properties' expansion across San Diego County, extending the firm's reach into luxury single-family management for the first time. The company continues to grow its residential and commercial portfolio while adding property management and brokerage services for independent investors, landlords, and homeowners throughout the region.

Property owners interested in evaluating their property's performance or exploring professional management and brokerage services can request a complimentary property evaluation.

About Palm Tree Properties

Palm Tree Properties is a locally owned property management and real estate brokerage serving residential and commercial property owners throughout San Diego County. Founded in 2022, the company provides investor-focused property management, leasing, and brokerage services designed to protect asset value, reduce vacancy, and simplify property ownership through transparent, hands-on management. As of September 2026, Palm Tree Properties manages more than 115 residential units across San Diego County while continuing to expand its residential and commercial portfolio.

Palm Tree Properties DRE #02194966.

Erik Egelko

Palm Tree Properties

+1 619-616-7332

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Palm Tree Properties Expands Into Luxury Property Management With New Rancho Bernardo Estate Assignment News Provided By Palm Tree Properties September 22, 2026, 16:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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