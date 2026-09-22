CCS Learning Academy Earns PMI Authorized Training Partner Status

The achievement strengthens the CCS Learning Academy's position as a trusted source of Project Management education aligned with globally recognized standards.

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CCS Learning Academy today announced a significant milestone in its continued growth: official recognition as a Project Management Institute (PMI) Authorized Training Partner (ATP). The achievement reflects the Academy's commitment to rigorous, current, and outcome-focused professional education.By joining PMI's global network of Authorized Training Partners, CCS Learning Academy is authorized to deliver PMI-approved instruction using official PMI course content. The new status brings the strength of PMI standards into the Academy's practical learning model, giving professionals and enterprise teams a trusted route to build project management capability and prepare for globally recognized certifications.“Earning PMI Authorized Training Partner status is a proud and defining milestone for CCS Learning Academy,” said Hitesh Jain, CEO of CCS Learning Academy.“It recognizes the standards we have built into our learning experience and strengthens our ability to serve professionals and organizations with project management education backed by one of the world's leading authorities in the profession.”An Achievement Grounded in Recognized StandardsPMI grants Authorized Training Partner status to providers approved to deliver high-quality PMI instruction. Only PMI Authorized Training Partners use official PMI course content. For CCS Learning Academy, this achievement represents a clear external recognition of its instructional quality, delivery standards, and commitment to learner success.. PMI-backed learning: Programs use official PMI course content aligned with current certification requirements and professional standards.. Trusted instruction: Learners receive structured guidance from instructors who meet the requirements for delivery through the PMI Authorized Training Partner program.. Stronger certification preparation: Training supports professionals pursuing credentials such as the Project Management Professional (PMP)and Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM). Flexible enterprise delivery: Instructor-led formats support individual learners, private cohorts, and organization-wide development priorities.. Skills built for the workplace: Course delivery connects PMI principles with the decisions, communication, and execution challenges project teams face every day.Advancing the Next Generation of Project CapabilityThe milestone marks an important expansion of CCS Learning Academy's work with professionals, employers, government entities, and private organizations. Its PMI-authorized offerings will support early-career professionals, experienced project leaders, and teams responsible for delivering high-impact initiatives across technology, operations, transformation, and other business functions.This achievement builds on our experience supporting more than 5,000 learners and expands a portfolio that spans technology, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, leadership, and professional development. Organizations will be able to connect project management education with wider workforce priorities, creating a stronger link between certification readiness, team performance, and business execution.“We are proud of what this recognition says about our team, and even more focused on what it enables for our learners,” Hitesh Jain added.“This is the beginning of a stronger project management portfolio built to help professionals lead with confidence and help organizations execute with greater consistency.”CCS Learning Academy will announce its PMI-authorized course schedule and delivery options through its website. Professionals and organizations interested in upcoming programs or private cohort delivery are invited to contact us at... or +1 (858) 208-4141.About CCS Learning AcademyWith over 25 years of expertise, CCS Learning Academy is a leading provider of professional development and workforce training solutions. Committed to empowering professionals with the skills needed to thrive in today's dynamic workplace, the organization offers a comprehensive range of IT and non-IT training programs designed to meet diverse learning needs across industries. Its innovative approach addresses the unique challenges of individuals, enterprises, and government organizations, ensuring measurable outcomes and long-term success.CCS Learning Academy's offerings include immersive bootcamps tailored for high-demand IT roles, custom enterprise solutions that address workforce challenges, and government-focused training programs aimed at enhancing productivity and building critical skills for public sector teams. Additionally, it provides specialized support for transitioning veterans, helping them navigate the shift from military service to civilian careers with customized training programs that align with market demands and career aspirations.Through partnerships with leading education providers such as PMI, CompTIA, and ISC2, CCS Learning Academy provides access to globally recognized certifications and top-tier learning resources. These collaborations ensure that learners are equipped with industry-recognized credentials, opening doors to high-demand career opportunities.For more information, visit:Website:Enterprise Solutions:Government Solutions:Bootcamps:Veteran Training Programs: veteran-training-career-resources/About Project Management InstituteProject Management Institute is a leading professional association for project management. PMI supports the profession through global standards, certifications, learning resources, research, and professional communities. Learn more at .

Puneet Singhal

CCS Learning Academy

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