Bugbros Pest Control Ranked #1 Small Employer In PCT Magazine's 2026 Best Places To Work

BugBros Pest Control's Tulsa team. The company was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PCT Magazine's 2026 small employer category.

BugBros Pest Control co-founders Aaron Thomas, CEO, and Jason Thomas, COO, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Members of the BugBros Pest Control leadership team in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tulsa-based, family-owned company tops its category in the pest control industry's national workplace ranking, crediting its CRAZY HAPPY culture.

- Aaron Thomas, Co-Founder & CEO, BugBros Pest ControlTULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BugBros Pest Control Ranked #1 Small Employer in PCT Magazine's 2026 Best Places to WorkTulsa-based, family-owned company takes the top spot in its category in the pest control industry's national workplace ranking, crediting a culture it calls CRAZY HAPPYTULSA, Okla., Sept. 21, 2026 – BugBros Pest Control has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in the small employer category of PCT (Pest Control Technology) Magazine's 2026 Best Places to Work program, the national workplace ranking for an industry of more than 20,000 companies.PCT names one winner in each of three size categories: small, medium and large. Rankings are built on confidential employee surveys measuring culture, benefits, training and retention, which means the result reflects what employees say about their own company, not what the company says about itself.“CRAZY HAPPY Employees create CRAZY HAPPY Customers. That's not a slogan, that's the entire business model,” said Aaron Thomas, co-founder and CEO of BugBros Pest Control.“We tell our team we need them smiling so big the customer can hear it over the phone. You can't fake that. It has to be real inside the building first.”BugBros runs its culture on a set of values the company calls the CRAZY HAPPY Code:WE - We're Family. Star Teammates, Not Superstars.CREATE - We're Creators. 1% Better, Every Day.CRAZY - We're Different. Remarkable is Required.HAPPY - We're Happy. Choose Happy & Share Happy.Every BugBros employee goes through BugBros Academy, the company's foundational training program, whether they're a Pest Specialist in the field, a Customer Happiness Specialist in the office or a Growth Specialist on the sales team. Employees who step into people leadership are formally inducted into BugBros Leadership Academy, the path to Pest Operations Supervisor, Growth Leader, Market Leader and Regional Market Leader.That culture shows up in the paycheck. BugBros pays its Pest Specialists a salary rather than an hourly wage, which means they get paid in full on rain days, in an industry where much of the field workforce gets sent home unpaid when the weather turns.“Everybody has good days and bad days,” said Jason Thomas, co-founder and COO.“Culture is what you choose on the bad ones. We choose Happy and we share Happy. That's what this award is actually measuring.”The results show up on the customer side. BugBros holds a perfect 5-star rating across more than 3,000 five-star reviews and a Net Promoter Score of 97. The company credits the same culture with keeping the promise it puts on every truck: No bugs. No contracts. Just CRAZY HAPPY Customers.The recognition comes as BugBros continues expanding across Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri, most recently launching in Kansas City, with Omaha, St. Louis, Lawrence and Topeka planned for 2027. The company is now hiring across four states and invites interested candidates to email....“We won the small category. Next year we're coming for medium,” Aaron Thomas said.“We're growing nearly 50% this year and plan to double next year. That kind of explosive growth doesn't just happen by killing bugs. It happens because of our laser focus on creating CRAZY HAPPY Customers.”About BugBros Pest ControlFounded in 2015 by brothers Aaron and Jason Thomas, BugBros Pest Control is a family-owned residential and commercial pest control company serving Tulsa, Wichita, Kansas City and surrounding areas in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri. BugBros offers general pest control, termite, mosquito, and specialty pest control services with no contracts and a 100% money-back CRAZY HAPPY Guarantee. Its flagship membership, the CRAZY HAPPY Club, covers more than 50 pests on quarterly service with monthly autopay. Learn more at bugbros or call 877-BUG-BROS.Media ContactNehemiah Clark, Marketing ManagerBugBros Pest Control...877-BUG-BROSEditor's note: PCT Magazine's full feature on BugBros, "Crazy Happy," is available atPhotos and logos: High-resolution images are free for editorial use at (.)The folder includes team and field photography, executive headshots, and BugBros logo files. Captions and credits are in the folder.

Nehemiah Clark

BugBros Pest Control

+1 877-284-2767

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BugBros Pest Control Ranked #1 Small Employer in PCT Magazine's 2026 Best Places to Work News Provided By BugBros Pest Control September 22, 2026, 16:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Waste Management



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