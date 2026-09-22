Sturdi-Built Sheds Lists Western New York Shed Inventory On Shedhub Online Marketplace

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BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sturdi-Built Sheds, an Amish shed manufacturer serving communities across Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, New York, has listed its sheds on ShedHub, an online marketplace focused on sheds and other portable structures. The listings give consumers another way to browse Sturdi-Built structures online while researching sheds available throughout Western and Central New York.Sturdi-Built Sheds operates 14 locations across the Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse markets. The company works with Amish manufacturers in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and sells both pre-built and built-on-site structures. Its product lineup includes vinyl and wood storage sheds, garages, barns, sunrooms, studios, pool houses, porches, greenhouses, and other backyard structures in a variety of configurations and exterior finishes. They pride themselves on two things especially: a consultative, personalized customer experience and maintaining the utmost in quality.Through its presence on ShedHub, Sturdi-Built can place its shed inventory within a marketplace where consumers search specifically for sheds and related structures. Shoppers can use ShedHub to research available buildings and connect with shed sellers as part of the purchasing process. Sturdi-Built's participation expands the marketplace's inventory in New York and gives consumers searching the platform access to buildings from a seller with locations throughout the western and central portions of the state.Sturdi-Built's structures are handcrafted by third- and fourth-generation Amish builders in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Rather than dividing its Sturdi-Built line into different construction-quality tiers, the company uses a common set of construction specifications across the line.Standard construction includes at least 4×4 pressure-treated wooden runners, 2×4 pressure-treated floor joists, 3⁄4-inch treated plywood flooring, and 16-inch on-center framing for joists, studs, and rafters. Structures also include 1⁄2-inch plywood sheathing on the sidewalls and roof decking, two 18×27-inch windows with shutters, 30-year architectural shingles, gable vents, double doors, and diamond plate.Once a customer selects a structure and signs a quote, a down payment is collected and the applicable production timeline is established. According to Sturdi-Built, built-to-order structures typically have a lead time of approximately four to six weeks, depending on the season and weather conditions. Buildings already in inventory will reach the customer's property in less than three weeks.The company's process also includes a free site check after an order is placed. A Sturdi-Built representative visits the property to review accessibility, topography, drainage, building placement, and other conditions that may affect delivery or installation. The representative can review paint or vinyl colors, door and window configurations, the intended delivery path, and obstacles that need to be addressed before delivery.During the site visit, the dimensions of the proposed building are marked with indicator flags so the customer can see the actual footprint at the planned location. The site checker can also discuss placement, permits, foundations, access requirements, branch trimming, fence-post removal, and other preparations that may be necessary before the structure arrives.Foundation requirements depend on the building and property. For many structures from 8×8 through 10×14, Sturdi-Built uses patio block rather than requiring a stone pad. The company does not charge its customers for the patio block used in these installations. For buildings or sites requiring a stone pad, Sturdi-Built can refer customers to excavation and hardscape contractors.For pre-built structures, delivery is generally completed using specialized equipment known as a Shed Mule together with dolly wheels. The equipment allows the delivery team to remove a structure from the trailer and maneuver it through a property without driving the truck and trailer directly onto the lawn. The Shed Mule positions buildings in locations where conventional truck access may be impractical.After placement, the delivery crew levels qualifying structures using patio block, pressure-treated shim, and shingles (for additional fine adjustments). Sturdi-Built states that a typical pre-built delivery takes approximately 30 to 90 minutes. Free delivery is included within 30 miles, and leveling with patio block is included for structures up to 10×14, subject to site conditions and without excavation.When a pre-built building cannot be moved into a backyard because of restricted access, Sturdi-Built also maintains a built-on-site process. Its building crew arrives with pre-framed walls, pre-assembled rafters, and pre-cut materials and generally completes an on-site structure within several hours. Typical construction time is four to seven hours. Built-on-site construction carries an additional charge compared to a pre-built structure.Sturdi-Built also performs related services intended to address property and delivery conditions that may arise during a shed project. These include fence removal for Sturdi-Built customers, teardown and removal of existing sheds, relocation of existing sheds using a Shed Mule and dolly wheels, and installation of galvanized mesh critter guards around the perimeter of a structure. The company can also evaluate whether a stone pad is necessary based on the structure and site.For customers purchasing pre-built structures, Sturdi-Built can remove sections of fencing when access is insufficient for delivery. The company can also evaluate existing sheds for demolition and removal before a replacement structure is delivered. Shed relocation services are available for moves within a property as well as moves to another location.Sturdi-Built customers may also use financing or rent-to-own programs administered through third-party providers. The company works with HFS Financial for traditional financing options and RTO National for rent-to-own arrangements. Financing availability, rates, terms, fees, credit requirements, approvals, and other conditions are determined by the applicable financing program and customer qualifications.The RTO National program applies to qualifying pre-built sheds rather than built-on-site structures. Program terms can include 24-, 36-, 48-, and 60-month arrangements, subject to the provider's requirements. Sturdi-Built also identifies a 90-day early-purchase provision for both programs through which qualifying customers can purchase a building within the applicable period for period for its base retail price.Sturdi-Built serves customers through locations across Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse. Its process encompasses building selection, property evaluation, production, delivery, leveling, and, where site access requires it, delivery, leveling, and, on-site construction. The company's free site-check process is used to identify delivery and placement considerations before a building is manufactured or brought to the property.For more information, visit Sturdi-Built Sheds' website at .

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Sturdi-Built Sheds Lists Western New York Shed Inventory on ShedHub Online Marketplace News Provided By Defyned SEO September 22, 2026, 16:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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