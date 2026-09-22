Private And Hybrid Cloud Enabled Information Technology (IT) Infrastructure Market Positioned For Sustained Growth

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Private And Hybrid Cloud Enabled Information Technology (IT) Infrastructure Market

The Business Research Company's Private And Hybrid Cloud Enabled Information Technology (IT) Infrastructure Global Market Report 2026 – Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The landscape of IT infrastructure continues to evolve rapidly, with private and hybrid cloud solutions playing an increasingly vital role in how organizations manage their computing resources. As enterprises push toward modernization and greater flexibility, the market for cloud-enabled IT infrastructure is seeing steady growth and transformative shifts. Let's explore the current market size, the factors propelling its expansion, regional insights, and key trends shaping the future.

Steady Growth Prospects for the Private and Hybrid Cloud Enabled IT Infrastructure Market

The market for private and hybrid cloud enabled information technology (IT) infrastructure has shown consistent growth recently. It is projected to increase from $176.11 billion in 2025 to $183.64 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. This expansion has been driven by enterprises rapidly embracing digital transformation, modernizing data centers, adopting virtualization technologies, and facing rising demands for scalable storage and computing power. Additionally, the surge in internet use and enterprise application workloads, along with the early shift away from on-premises infrastructure toward private cloud systems, have significantly contributed to this growth.

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Long-Term Outlook Indicates Continued Market Expansion

Looking further ahead, the private and hybrid cloud enabled IT infrastructure market is expected to maintain steady upward momentum, reaching $219.11 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%. This anticipated growth is largely fueled by the increasing need for hybrid cloud flexibility and workload portability, wider adoption of AI-driven automation and infrastructure optimization, and the rising importance of secure, compliant cloud environments. The expansion of edge computing integrated with hybrid cloud platforms, along with enterprises' focus on cost-effective and scalable IT infrastructure, also plays a central role in this forecast. Key trends during this period include greater use of hybrid cloud orchestration for workload efficiency, enhanced security architectures for multi-tenant private clouds, the proliferation of cloud-native application development and containerization, the implementation of zero trust security models, and the rise of automated, self-healing cloud systems.

Defining Private and Hybrid Cloud Enabled IT Infrastructure

Private and hybrid cloud enabled IT infrastructure encompasses environments that either use private cloud resources alone or combine private clouds with public cloud platforms. This setup supports computing, storage, networking, and application workloads, offering organizations scalability, enhanced security, operational flexibility, and improved efficiency. Importantly, it allows businesses to maintain strict control over sensitive data and critical applications while benefitting from cloud advantages.

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Digital Transformation as a Key Growth Driver

One of the primary forces boosting the private and hybrid cloud enabled IT infrastructure market is the growing adoption of digital transformation initiatives. These initiatives involve organizations strategically integrating digital technologies to modernize operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive innovation and productivity. The push for operational efficiency prompts companies to automate workflows, reduce costs, and increase output, which in turn raises the demand for scalable, secure, and flexible IT environments capable of supporting data-intensive applications and modern digital workloads.

The Role of Digital Transformation in Expanding Cloud Infrastructure Demand

As organizations continue to embrace digital transformation, the need for private and hybrid cloud infrastructure grows to support automation, remote work, and data-heavy processes. For example, in April 2024, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation reported that the use of Kubernetes in production environments increased from 58% in 2022 to 66% in 2023, an 8 percentage point rise. This reflects a broader trend of enterprises adopting modern cloud-native technologies, underscoring the momentum behind demand for private and hybrid cloud IT infrastructure.

Regional Dynamics Within the Private and Hybrid Cloud Enabled IT Infrastructure Market

In 2025, Europe was the largest regional market for private and hybrid cloud enabled IT infrastructure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments and growth opportunities.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Private And Hybrid Cloud Enabled Information Technology (IT) Infrastructure Market Positioned For Sustained Growth News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 22, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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