New Book From Two Entrepreneurs Who Sold $40M Firms Reveals How To Build A Business That Buys You Freedom

Entrepreneur Like a MOTHER: Build a Company That Buys You Freedom, Not Owns Your Life

Beth Mazza and Victoria Sivrais's 'Entrepreneur Like a MOTHER' argues that building a company and raising a family don't have to compete

- Kass Lazerow, New York Times best-selling author

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beth Mazza and Victoria Sivrais spent more than a decade building consulting firms while raising nine children between them, then sold them to global acquirers. Mazza co-founded and sold Ashton Partners and Clermont Partners, both acquired by global consulting firms. Sivrais also co-founded Clermont Partners and sold it to Riveron. 'Entrepreneur Like a MOTHER: Build a Company That Buys You Freedom, Not Owns Your Life' is their account of the frameworks behind that work, published by Wiley on September 22, 2026.

The book argues that conventional advice treats entrepreneurship and motherhood as competing priorities and lays out the approach Mazza and Sivrais say allowed them to build and sell their own companies without giving up either. Drawing on decades of counseling Fortune 1000 CEOs and navigating major M&A and crisis situations, the authors challenge the idea that business success requires personal sacrifice.

The book's "Power Moves" framework covers choosing the right business idea, making sound early financial decisions, building a minimum viable product, pivoting strategically, and scaling sustainably. A second framework, "Kitchen Cabinet," focuses on assembling a trusted circle of advisors to reduce isolation and strengthen decision-making in a company's early stages. Mazza and Sivrais also write about designing a business around family life while maintaining profitability, flexibility, and long-term growth, arguing that the two goals are not in conflict.

Beyond the two named frameworks, the book covers pricing, planning, and financial management fundamentals, along with what the authors call proven methods for breaking through revenue ceilings and building sustainable paths to wealth. These sections draw on real-world lessons from building, scaling, and selling multi-million-dollar companies and lay out a step-by-step path from business idea to revenue-generating venture for entrepreneurs balancing caregiving responsibilities.

Mazza and Sivrais are also co-founders of Female Mavericks, a platform that helps women build and scale businesses. They write for what they estimate are 15 to 20 million women in the U.S. between the ages of 30 and 50 who have unlaunched business ideas, as well as current small business owners struggling to scale beyond an early plateau.

'Entrepreneur Like a MOTHER' is available now from FemaleMavericks, Wiley, and Amazon.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

Beth Mazza is a serial entrepreneur, author, and keynote speaker with more than three decades of experience in business and finance. She co-founded and sold two consulting firms, Ashton Partners and Clermont Partners, and co-authored 'Entrepreneur Like a MOTHER,' published by Wiley. She is also co-founder of Female Mavericks and Retrevia Advisory and has advised Fortune 1000 companies including Coca-Cola, The New York Times, e.l.f. Cosmetics, and The RealReal. Her work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Forbes, and Entrepreneur.

Victoria Sivrais is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, and mother of five. She co-founded and sold Clermont Partners, an advisory firm acquired by Riveron, while raising her family. She is co-author of 'Entrepreneur Like a MOTHER,' published by Wiley, and co-founder of Female Mavericks, which helps women build and scale businesses. Victoria speaks on female entrepreneurship, business growth, leadership, and creating financial and personal freedom through business.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

'Entrepreneur Like a MOTHER' by serial entrepreneurs Beth Mazza and Victoria Sivrais is a practical roadmap for women who want to build and scale a successful business without choosing between entrepreneurship and family. Drawing on their experience building and selling multi-million-dollar consulting firms while raising nine children between them, the authors share battle-tested strategies for choosing the right business idea, making smart financial decisions, building a minimum viable product, and scaling sustainably. The book introduces the Power Moves framework for strategic business decisions and the Kitchen Cabinet framework for building a trusted circle of advisors, along with guidance on pricing, financial fundamentals, breaking through revenue ceilings, and designing a business around the life you actually want. Ultimately, 'Entrepreneur Like a MOTHER' challenges the idea that business success requires personal sacrifice and shows women how to pursue financial freedom while making room for family and life beyond work.

Ashley Partin

The Reader's Table

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New Book from Two Entrepreneurs Who Sold $40M Firms Reveals How to Build a Business That Buys You Freedom News Provided By The Reader's Table September 22, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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