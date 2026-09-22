Trump Signs US-Denmark-Greenland Agreement: What The New US Security Deal Means

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United States will be allowed to establish military bases at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig and expand its activities at Pituffik Space Base under a new security agreement signed by US President Donald Trump, Denmark and Greenland on Tuesday (September 22).

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, strengthens US military access to Greenland while keeping the territory under Danish control.

The pact also sets out security conditions for any future independence of Greenland, including a requirement that an independent Greenland remain part of NATO.

“It's going to be a long-term, fantastic relationship,” Trump said at the signing ceremony.

Trump said the agreement would give the United States“permanent control over security and all other needs” in Greenland.

“No US adversary will ever be permitted to establish a military presence in Greenland any more, or make sensitive investments there without our express written approval,” Trump said in his UN speech before the signing.

Here is what the US-Denmark-Greenland agreement means:

US allowed to establish two military bases

Under the agreement, the United States will be allowed to establish military bases at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig.

Washington will also be permitted to modernise and expand its activities at Pituffik Space Base, the US military installation in northwestern Greenland.

The agreement allows US aircraft to fly over and land in any territory in Greenland, including its territorial waters.

Trump had earlier said the US would begin developing a“large military presence” in Greenland, including“building two very major military bases.”

US can deploy Golden Dome defence system

The agreement also allows the United States to establish its Golden Dome defence system in Greenland.

The provision would give Washington an expanded role in the island's air and missile defence architecture, amid growing US concerns about security in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

The pact also says that no state that is not a NATO member will be allowed to establish its own manned or unmanned military installations in Greenland.

Independent Greenland must remain in NATO

A major provision of the agreement deals with Greenland's possible future independence.

If Greenland exercises its right to become independent, Denmark and Greenland must work together to ensure that the independent Greenlandic state agrees to remain in NATO, including by applying to become a member of the alliance.

The independent state would also be expected to honour the defence agreement.

The provision links Greenland's future security arrangements to the NATO alliance even if its constitutional relationship with Denmark changes.

Deal restricts sensitive foreign investment

The agreement also introduces restrictions on foreign investment in sensitive sectors.

Investors from countries outside NATO and the European Union will be barred from certain sensitive sectors in Greenland, with the agreement citing potential security threats.

The parties also agree to work together to counter espionage in Greenland.

US access must respect Greenlandic way of life

Despite the expanded US military role, the agreement places conditions on how Washington exercises its access rights.

It states that US access must be exercised in a manner that respects Greenlandic society and the Greenlandic way of life.

Denmark will also continue to strengthen its own security posture in the Arctic.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed the agreement, saying it would enhance collective security.

The agreement, he said, supports“a safer and more stable future for us all.”

The pact places NATO at the centre of the security framework for Greenland and the wider Arctic region.

The agreement comes after months of tension over Trump's repeated calls for the United States to acquire Greenland.

Trump had argued that US control of Greenland was necessary to prevent Russia or China from gaining a stronger foothold in the Arctic. His demands strained relations with Denmark, a NATO ally, and triggered a wider diplomatic dispute within the alliance.

The new agreement does not transfer Greenland to the United States. Instead, it expands Washington's military access and security role while leaving the territory under Danish sovereignty.

The agreement is subject to the necessary parliamentary procedures in the Kingdom of Denmark together with Greenland.

Its provisions therefore still face the required domestic approval processes before they can take full effect.

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