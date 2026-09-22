SIR Notices: Delhi CEO Asks Voters To File Claims, Documents By Sep 30

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar reiterated on Tuesday that issuance of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) notice to a voter does not mean deletion of name from electoral roll and advised that those whose names are missing in the draft electoral roll can file Form-6 along with supporting documents till September 30.

With the objective of maximising the enrolment of eligible voters, another special camp has been planned for voters on September 27 at all polling station locations, the CEO said.

The CEO added that the voters who have received SIR notices will be given full opportunity to respond and submit documents and all notices will be disposed of by October 29 and final electoral roll will be published on November 4, the statement said.

It is also advised that voters should never have name in the electoral roll in more than one constituency or in any constituency more than once.

It is a punishable offence under Sections 17 & 18 of the Representation of People Act, 1950. Apply for deletion of multiple entry (ies) in Form-7.

"It is reiterated that mere holding of Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) does not entitle the person to cast his/her vote during election. The name of the person has to be present in the electoral roll," the CEO said.

"All stakeholders are hereby informed that the issue of notice does not mean that their names will be deleted from the electoral rolls of National Capital Territory of Delhi," the CEO added.

"No name can be deleted without giving an opportunity of being heard and issuing a proper speaking and appealable order," the CEO said in a statement.

The CEO clarified in a statement earlier that it is issuing system-generated notices to some categories of voters to correct their data in ECINET.

The CEO said his office is issuing notices only to two categories of voters whose names appear in the draft electoral rolls.

"These two categories are those who could not be linked with the electoral roll of the last special intensive revision and those with logical discrepancies in their linking with the electoral roll of the last special intensive revision," the CEO added.

He said that upon receipt of notices, these voters may submit reply/requisite documents to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO)/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) concerned.

"It is pertinent to mention that the list of documents prescribed by Election Commission of India (ECI) is only indicative, not exhaustive. EROs/AEROs, being statutory authorities, will take the final decision based on the available documents and report of Booth Level Officer (BLO)," the statement said.

"There is sufficient time for the disposal of the notices till October 29, 2026, as per schedule of ongoing SIR and names of such voters will be included in the final electoral roll to be published on November 4, 2026," the CEO added.