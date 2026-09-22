Gujarat Police's 'Surakshit Shakti Abhiyan' Focuses Women's Safety

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 22 (IANS) Dedicated to public safety, the Gujarat Police conducted a comprehensive 28-day 'Surakshit Shakti Abhiyan' (Safe Power Campaign) across the state, specifically focusing on women's safety.

The campaign, that ran between August 17 and September 13, was aimed at preventive policing, digital safety awareness, victim assistance, and community engagement.

Women across the state appreciated this police initiative and expressed a sense of security.

Ahmedabad resident Ashumi Mehta said: "Earlier, whenever we went out during Navratri, visited the Riverfront, or travelled anywhere, we used to fear that a stranger might be following us. But now, the 'She-Team' has become so active that we no longer feel afraid."

Another local, Nisha Patel, highlighted that the campaign proved to be affective for women working night shifts.

"We often commute late at night for work; if we ever run into trouble, we can now travel completely tension-free. Whenever we call the 'She-Team', they arrive immediately to assist us," she told IANS.

Under the 'Surakshit Shakti' campaign, the Gujarat Police's 'She-Team' worked on multiple fronts-ranging from raising awareness about cyber security to increasing patrols in sensitive areas.

B.U. Gandecha, Ahmedabad Police Sub-Inspector, said that the Gujarat Police's 'She-Team' conducts continuous patrols and maintains a vigil in areas frequented by women-such as schools, colleges, shopping malls, and other gathering spots-to ensure their safety and provide a secure environment.

According to police officials, the primary objective of this campaign was to raise awareness alongside crime prevention and safety measures.

Under this initiative, women were also informed about online crimes such as cyberbullying, online grooming, sextortion, deepfakes, OTP fraud, and QR code-related scams.

Ajay Chaudhary, Gujarat Police ADGP of Women's Cell, said: "Whenever complaints were received on any of the helpline numbers, the 'She-Team' would intervene and conduct awareness drives. The campaign was executed in a highly systematic manner, covering the operations of women's help desks at police stations as well as responses to cybercrime and cybersecurity issues."

To ensure women's safety in Gujarat, the police are providing facilities such as the Women's Helpline (181), Emergency Police Assistance (112), Cyber ​​Fraud Helpline (1930), and One-Stop Centres for assistance and guidance.