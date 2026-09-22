Kerala: Bomb Attack On House Again As CCTV Captures Men In Raincoats! Read On
Thiruvananthapuram: Attackers threw explosives at a house in Chirayinkeezhu once again. The miscreants targeted Vijayan's house at Puthukkari Vayalil. The incident took place around 12:45 AM last night. Two men wearing helmets and raincoats threw explosives at the house four times. Three of these devices went off with a loud blast. Cops found one unexploded bomb at the scene.
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A forensic team reached the spot and collected evidence. Miscreants had actually set this exact same house on fire nine months ago. Just a week back, an unknown gang threw a bomb at the house of Beeja Suresh. She is a CPM Sharkara local committee member and former panchayat member in the same locality.
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CCTV footage from the previous attack clearly showed three men arriving on a bike wearing raincoats. The police have not arrested anyone in that case yet. Cops suspect a quotation gang is behind these continuous attacks. Locals say the police failure to catch the culprits in the first incident gave them the courage to strike again.
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