LINC DEADLINE: Suewallst Reminds Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Investors Of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges Lincoln Educational Services told the market its investment in "people and processes" was lifting student retention, while allegedly omitting observed shifts in student decision-making and loan defaults that were choking conversion from enrollment to attendance.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) of a pending securities class action brought on behalf of shareholders who acquired securities between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

LINC shares fell 24.93% in a single session, a drop of $10.22 per share, after the Company's August 10, 2026 second quarter report showed student starts up roughly 1% against approximately 9% enrollment growth. This student retention and career education securities action centers on representations made during the Class Period. The Court has set November 10, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

What Management Allegedly Knew About Retention and Conversion

On May 11, 2026, management told the market the Company was "investing in people and processes to continuously drive superior outcomes, which is positively impacting our student retention rate." The lawsuit asserts those representations were materially misleading because they omitted that enrolled students were increasingly not showing up for the first day of class. Three months later, the Company reported observing "changes in the student decision-making process that affected conversion from enrollment to start."

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments, and statements about retention and process improvements carry weight precisely because the market treats them as evidence of execution. The complaint alleges that shareholders were not told enrolled students were failing to convert into actual starts." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Student Financing Pressure in Career Education



Federal student loan repayment obligations resumed in May 2026, and borrowers who fell behind began defaulting roughly nine to ten months later.

Prior loan defaults can restrict a prospective student's access to financial aid, affecting whether an enrolled student ever attends class.

Career-focused schools generate revenue from students who actually start, not from students who merely enroll.

Financial aid packaging speed influences conversion, because students who know how they will pay are more likely to begin.

Second quarter enrollment grew approximately 9% while student starts grew about 1%, as alleged. Lower start volume drove a higher cost per start, even as attrition improved by roughly 150 basis points through June 2026.

Why Retention Claims Allegedly Mattered to LINC Investors

The action claims that positive commentary about people, processes, and retention created an unrealistically favorable picture of the Company's growth engine. Investors who purchased during the Class Period may have paid prices that did not reflect the conversion problem later disclosed.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LINC Lawsuit

Q: What is the LINC lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 10, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did LINC stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 24.93%, a decline of $10.22 per share, after the Company disclosed that second quarter student starts grew only about 1% despite roughly 9% enrollment growth because fewer enrolled students than expected attended the first day of class. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the LINC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Lincoln Educational Services Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding its investment in people and processes, its student retention rate, and the effectiveness of its admissions process in converting enrolled students into actual starts during the Class Period. When the conversion shortfall was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do LINC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my LINC shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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