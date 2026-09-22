DKS UPCOMING DEADLINE: Suewallst Alerts DICK's SPORTING GOODS, INC. Stockholders Of Securities Class Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges DICK'S Sporting Goods slashed its Foot Locker comparable sales outlook from growth of 1.5% to 3% down to negative 2.0% to 0.0%, and DKS purchasers may have rights to recovery they have not yet reviewed.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between September 8, 2025 and August 24, 2026. Submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

DKS shares fell $55.02, approximately 30%, to close at $124.31 on August 25, 2026. Foot Locker delivered $1.73 billion in quarterly revenue against analyst estimates of $1.81 billion, and adjusted earnings came in at $3.53 per share versus $3.76 expected. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by November 3, 2026.

The Guidance Reversal Behind the Claims

Full-year Foot Locker proforma comparable sales guidance was cut to a range of negative 2.0% to 0.0%, down from a prior forecast of 1.5% to 3% growth. Consolidated net sales guidance was reduced to $21.9 billion to $22.2 billion from $22.1 billion to $22.4 billion. The action alleges that the assurances given to the market after the $2.5 billion Foot Locker acquisition did not reflect the chain's continued exposure to stagnant legacy footwear and intensifying promotional pressure.

What DKS Purchasers Are Entitled to Do

Plaintiffs contend that purchasers acquired shares at artificially inflated prices throughout the class period. Eligibility does not depend on the size of a position or on whether shares are still held.



Eligibility turns on when shares were purchased, not on whether they are still owned

Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate

There is no cost to have trading records reviewed for potential eligibility

Absent class members are not required to act before the deadline to share in any recovery

Courts typically appoint the applicant with the largest documented loss as lead plaintiff The class period runs from September 8, 2025 through August 24, 2026

"Many shareholders assume that a lawsuit filed by someone else leaves them with nothing to decide, which is not accurate. In this matter, the reduction of Foot Locker's comparable sales outlook from projected growth to a projected decline is precisely the kind of development investors should evaluate against their own purchase history." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now. Click here to learn more or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the DKS Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the DKS investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased DKS stock or securities between September 8, 2025 and August 24, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did DKS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 30%, a decline of $55.02 per share, after the Company reported second-quarter 2026 results that missed estimates and reduced full-year sales and Foot Locker comparable sales guidance. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What court was the DKS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do DKS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my DKS shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it may still be able to participate in any potential settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.