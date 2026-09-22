NACON: Update On The Judicial Reorganisation Proceedings

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IFRS REVENUE 2025/2026: €160.8m
HEADCOUNT
Over 1,000 employees
INTERNATIONAL
23 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries
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NACON is a company within the BIGBEN group, established in 2019 to optimise the group's highly synergistic expertise in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, AA video game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON draws on 30 years of expertise in the service of gamers. This unified hub strengthens NACON's market position and enables it to innovate by creating unique competitive advantages.
Listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B – Indices: CAC Mid&Small
ISIN: FR0013482791; Reuters: NACON.PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP
CONTACT:
Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet ... - +33 1 80 81 50 00
Disclaimer
This press release has been prepared for information purposes only and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not constitute and should not be treated as investment advice. It takes no account of any recipient's investment objectives, financial position or particular needs. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.
Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "assume", "plan", "intend", "will", "should", "estimate", "risk" and/or, in each case, their negatives, or other variants or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company's current intentions, beliefs or expectations, including with respect to the Company's plans, objectives, assumptions, expectations, outlook and forecasts, and statements regarding other future events or prospects. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties as they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations, intentions or forecasts regarding future events, based on information currently available and assumptions made by the Company.
Forward-looking statements and the information contained in this announcement are made as at the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to the Company or to persons acting on behalf of the Company, including, without limitation, press releases (including on the Company's website), reports and other communications, are expressly and fully qualified by the cautionary statements contained in this press release.
Appendix
Forward-looking financial information and business plan
Business Plan 2026–2032 – Key levers
Redefinition of the studio perimeter: the Business Plan is based on a refocused perimeter, following the reorganisation of Nacon's studio portfolio. This reorganisation encompasses the discontinuation of the Spiders, Midgar and Nacon Tech studios during 2026, and the restructuring plans with headcount reductions at Kylotonn and Cyanide. Reduction in external capex and publishing costs: in line with the contraction of the studio and game development perimeter, external capex and publishing costs are rationalised over the entire Business Plan period. Revenue modelling: video game revenue is estimated based on development capex committed, applying a revenue multiple consistent with the historical trend observed (1.7x). Headcount reduction at Nacon SA: a redundancy plan (Plan de Sauvegarde de l'Emploi, "PSE") is currently being implemented at Nacon, making the organisation more agile and better sized for the new challenges of the market. Reduction in Nacon SA overhead costs: Nacon SA's cost base is subject to structural reduction across three areas. Marketing costs are rationalised in line with the contraction of the game portfolio and aligned with market standards. Travel expenses related to trade shows and international events are optimised. The free share allocation scheme (plans d'actions gratuites) is scaled back.
Business Plan 2026–2032 – Projections
(*) The figures presented are subject to ongoing audit.
(**) Excluding non-recurring items
(***) Right-of-use assets amount to (€4.6m) as at March 2026 and are capitalised (IFRS 16)
Nacon's Adjusted EBITDA less Capex turns positive from March 2027, at €1.6m, and reaches €9.7m by March 2032. This trajectory is underpinned by all of the key levers: headcount reduction through the PSE, optimisation of overhead costs, and rationalisation of Capex linked to the closure and restructuring of studios.
Cash flow forecasts 2026–2032 before financial restructuring
This cash flow forecast presents Nacon's cash requirements before settlement of liabilities.
Operating cash flows amount to €85.3m over the 2026–2032 period, driven by Adjusted EBITDA of €410.9m and the cancellation of the free share allocation scheme (€1m per annum, i.e. €6m), offset by game development capex of (€329.4m) over the period.
Other cash flows total (€21.4m), comprising (i) investing cash flows of (€11.2m) (maintenance capex), (ii) financing cash flows of (€1.8m) (including finance lease payments and factoring costs) and (iii) non-recurring items of (€8.4m), resulting in cumulative net cash flow of €63.8m.
The cash surplus amounts to €59.2m as at March 2032, after taking into account minimum intra-annual liquidity requirements of (€14.7m) and before repayment of liabilities.
1 "Underwriters" (Garants) means, as at the date of this press release, various underwriters (including Bigben Interactive in an amount of €16.00m) that have already indicated their intention to subscribe, it being specified that the backstopped amount as at the date of this press release may increase in the coming weeks.
2 "Pre-Existing Claims" (Créances Préexistantes) means the claims held by Bigben Interactive and Bigben Logistics (a subsidiary of Bigben Interactive) against the Company.
3 For information, following completion of the various capital transactions described above, Bigben Interactive will hold 60.40% of the Company's share capital in the event of participation by other existing shareholders, on an irreducible basis (à titre irréductible), in Capital Increase No. 1 – PSR (DPS), and 69.40% in the event of non-participation by existing shareholders in Capital Increase No. 1 – PSR (DPS).
Attachment
Nacon - CP 22.09.2026 (EN)
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