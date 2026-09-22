Superior Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Welltec International, Expanding Its Intervention And Completions Portfolio And Global Reach



Positions Superior as a leading provider of robotic well intervention and adds to Superior's proprietary completions technologies

Increases the combined company's international and offshore capabilities and customer base

Expands Superior's participation in the less cyclical customer operating spending space Enhances Superior's financial profile through the addition of a business with demonstrated resilience through industry cycles



HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (“Superior”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Welltec International ApS (“Welltec”). Headquartered in Allerød, Denmark, Welltec is an industry leading global provider of proprietary robotic, wireline-conveyed well intervention solutions and metal expandable packer (“MEP”) technologies for wellbore intervention and completions. Welltec operates globally in more than 50 countries across major oil and gas producing regions and serves a broad base of international and national energy company customers.

The acquisition represents an important next step in Superior's ongoing strategy to build a globally diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield rental products and services while significantly increasing exposure to customers' less cyclical operating expenditures. The addition of Welltec is expected to strengthen Superior's capabilities in well intervention and completions, increase its international and offshore exposure and add a proprietary platform for existing and emerging technology applications, all of which add meaningful opportunities for continued growth.

Welltec's intervention platform is anchored by its pioneering and proprietary Well Tractor technology used to convey its globally leading portfolio of related specialized surgical downhole tools used to manipulate, move, mill, clean, cut and fish wellbore components, thereby repairing wells and restoring production volumes. Its completions platform is led by its unique MEP technologies, which provide zonal isolation and support well integrity, helping customers optimize well performance and reserves recovery. Welltec's technology platform is supported by a substantial intellectual property portfolio of more than 800 active patents, integrated engineering, R&D, manufacturing capabilities, and approximately 1,000 employees globally. Welltec also brings an attractive financial and operational profile characterized by demonstrated resilience through industry cycles.

Following the closing of the transaction, Welltec is expected to become part of Superior's Wellsite Solutions segment. The combination is expected to advance Welltec's growth through Superior's established commercial capabilities and global footprint.

“The acquisition of Welltec will advance Superior's strategy of expanding its portfolio of differentiated wellbore technology products, well intervention solutions and proprietary completion services,” said Dave Lesar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Energy Services.“Welltec's technology, manufacturing capabilities and execution are widely recognized as best-in-class in our industry for helping customers improve the recovery of reserves from existing wells. By combining Welltec's differentiated technology portfolio with Superior's scale and international presence, we believe there are meaningful opportunities to expand the reach of these technologies and deliver additional value to customers around the globe. We look forward to welcoming the Welltec team and building on their success.”

“This combination represents an exciting next chapter for Welltec,” said Peter Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of Welltec.“Superior brings complementary capabilities, global customer relationships and an operating footprint that can help support the continued growth of our technologies around the world. Welltec's industry-leading well intervention and proprietary completion technologies, combined with Superior's scale, are expected to create opportunities to reach more customers in more markets. Together, we believe we can build an even stronger platform for long-term growth.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.

Superior plans to host a call for shareholders and bondholders at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the acquisition. Investors can visit the Superior portal to register for the call.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion, and production-related needs of oil and gas companies through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and rental equipment used throughout the lifecycle of oil and gas wells. In addition to operations in North America, both on land and offshore, Superior operates in over 55 countries internationally.

Superior's portfolio includes Abaco Drilling Technology, EcoReach, HBR, International Snubbing Services, International Production Services, Quail Tools, Sonic Connectors, Stabil Drill, Superior Completions, Wild Well Control and Workstrings International.

For more information, visit: .

About Welltec

Welltec is a global technology company focused on completion, intervention and energy technology solutions. Since its founding in 1994, Welltec has pioneered technologies designed to help oil and gas operators maximize reservoir contact, improve recovery and reduce operational footprint. With operations in more than 50 countries, Welltec has built a strong international platform serving energy companies across major producing regions. The company's solutions also support emerging energy applications, including geothermal energy and carbon capture, utilization and storage. With more than 30 years of experience, Welltec combines advanced technology, operational expertise and innovation to deliver value across the global energy industry. For more information, visit: .

Advisors

Superior engaged Evercore as financial advisor, and Clifford Chance as legal counsel in connection with the transaction. Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc acted as financial advisor to Exor N.V. and 7-Industries Holding B.V, the shareholders of Welltec, and Bech-Bruun served as legal counsel in connection with the transaction.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the integration of Welltec with Superior expected growth, synergies, strategic benefits, customer expansion, financial profile and resilience through industry cycles, and the anticipated timing and completion of the acquisition. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and analyses made by management and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Superior undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Joanna Clark, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary or

Carrie Molay, Executive Director of Marketing & Corporate Communications

1001 Louisiana St., Suite 2900, Houston, TX 77002

Investor Relations: ..., (713) 654-2200