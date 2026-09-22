Carmen Belle White Announces The Release Of A Book Of Cosmic Frequencies

A Cosmic Book of Frequencies, The Galactic Sound Keys are a cosmic invitation to remember your most natural, simple truth: What are you here for?

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- About the BookThe Galactic Sound KeysSpiritual, meditationDate Published: September 22, 2026Publisher: Serapis Bey PublishingExperience a transformative journey of resonance. Pairing 99 activation cards with eight hours of unique vocal soundscapes, this book guides you to remember your innate truth. Discover the power of sound to restore balance, align with the Earth's natural frequency, and return to a state of wholeness, truth, and love. Immerse yourself in these galactic keys and awaken the voice within your soul.About the AuthorCarmen Belle White is a visionary composer and artist who crafts unique, otherworldly soundscapes designed to transport listeners to realms of awakening. By weaving her voice with over eight hours of original, recorded vocal sound activations-each approximately four-and-a-half minutes in length-she guides her audience into spaces of deep remembrance. Her work serves as a bridge, translating the vast, timeless frequencies of the universe into healing resonances for the human soul.A Book of Cosmic Frequencies: The Galactic Sound Keys is the culmination of this transformative project. Designed to be experienced alongside a set of 99 cosmic activation cards, this book provides a profound way to articulate the sense that when we become "nothing," we become everything. Each of the 99 cards is paired with a specific vocal sound activation, exploring a vast spectrum of cosmic themes-from anchoring grounding Earth-based frequencies to traversing ethereal, celestial realms. Through this journey, Carmen integrates the interplay of voice and sound within each frequency, inviting you to engage with these powerful keys to discover your own unique resonance and inner potential.Carmen's unique relationship with sound stems from childhood experiences that heightened her sensitivity to high-pitched frequencies. This allowed her to "tune in" to the Earth's natural hum-a constant, grounding surround sound that defines her music. This deep connection to resonance has taken her across the globe, from the sacred waters of Southern France to the recording of her debut album, forever seeking locations that hold ancient, sacred memories.Today, Carmen offers this extensive body of work as a practical tool for your own journey. She invites you to explore these sound activations, starting with the card corresponding to your date of birth, to uncover your innate truth. Her mission is to help us remember our own voices, restore balance with the Earth, and return to a state of wholeness, truth, and love.We are all waking up to a resonance that requires no words-only the willingness to listen. To explore the full collection of sound activations and resources, please visit the author's website.Visit her online:

Cami L Garretson

RABT Book Tours & PR

469-231-9249

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Carmen Belle White Announces the Release of A Book of Cosmic Frequencies News Provided By RABT Book Tours & PR September 22, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.