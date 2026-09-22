Ayon Shahed Unveils 'Meniscus: Notes For The Painfully Alone', A Debut Poetry Collection Exploring Life, Love & Solitude

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ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND, CANADA, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Poet Ayon Shahed has released his debut poetry collection, Meniscus: Notes for the Painfully Alone. The collection explores themes of intimacy, longing, memory, and emotional resilience through a series of reflective poems that invite readers to engage with the quiet complexities of modern life.AvailabilityFor readers interested in contemporary poetry exploring memory, longing, and emotional connection, Meniscus: Notes for the Painfully Alone is now available worldwide in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover editions on Amazon. Interested readers can also check the official websiteA Debut Collection Centered on Emotional Honesty"Meniscus: Notes for the Painfully Alone" presents poetry that moves through familiar spaces including city streets, quiet mornings, bars, bedrooms, and moments of personal reflection. The collection inhabits the space between closeness and distance, capturing experiences that many readers recognize in their own lives.Organized into sections such as Residue, Amatory, Circumstance, and Uncertainty, the book offers a thoughtfully structured reading experience. Individual poems examine relationships, identity, solitude, and remembrance while maintaining a consistent literary voice.Several featured works, including "Vestigiality" and "Other People," introduce readers to recurring themes of vulnerability, observation, and the search for meaningful connection.Poetry That Invites ReflectionThroughout the collection, Ayon explores emotions with careful attention to atmosphere and imagery. Everyday moments become opportunities to examine personal experiences through a poetic lens, encouraging readers to slow down and reflect.The collection embraces subtle storytelling and emotional precision, allowing readers to discover their own interpretations within the poems. Its accessible style makes it suitable for longtime poetry enthusiasts as well as readers exploring contemporary poetry for the first time."I wanted these poems to acknowledge the emotions people often carry quietly," said Ayon Shahed, Author. "If readers recognize a part of themselves within these pages and feel understood for even a moment, then the collection has achieved what I hoped it would."Inspired by Life Across ContinentsBorn in Bangladesh and now based in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ayon brings together experiences gathered across several Canadian cities. Those places influence the collection's reflective perspective and contribute to its exploration of belonging, movement, and emotional memory.The result is a debut that examines universal experiences through carefully observed moments rather than grand narratives. Themes of affection, absence, hope, and resilience appear throughout the collection, offering readers an opportunity to revisit emotions that continue to shape everyday life. Here is a recent article published about the book.About Ayon ShahedAyon Shahed is a poet based in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. Born in Bangladesh, he has lived in several cities across Canada, experiences that continue to shape his writing. Meniscus: Notes for the Painfully Alone is his debut poetry collection, reflecting a sustained interest in memory, emotional intimacy, and the quiet moments that define the human experience.

Ayon Shahed

Author of Meniscus: Notes for the Painfully Alone

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Ayon Shahed Unveils 'Meniscus: Notes for the Painfully Alone', a Debut Poetry Collection Exploring Life, Love & Solitude News Provided By XLIM September 22, 2026, 16:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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