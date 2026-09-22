Kooner Fleet Management Solutions And Fleetiq Named To Freightwaves Freighttech 100

Kooner Fleet Management & FleetIQ Named to FreightWaves 2027 FreightTech 100

Recognition highlights Kooner FMS and FleetIQ among the freight industry's most innovative technology leaders

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kooner Fleet Management Solutions, a leading provider of comprehensive on-site fleet management, preventative maintenance and mobile repair solutions, is honored to announce that the company and its FleetIQ technology platform have been named to the 2027 FreightWaves FreightTech 100.

The FreightTech 100 recognizes the most innovative and disruptive companies in freight technology. Selected by an internal FreightWaves panel, the annual list highlights organizations developing technology that is reshaping transportation and logistics. Companies named to the FreightTech 100 are considered for the FreightTech 25, which is determined by voting from industry executives, investors and academics.

Kooner FMS earned the recognition for FleetIQ, its field-first fleet health and maintenance platform designed to connect service operations, technicians and customers through a unified technology ecosystem. FleetIQ combines real-time visibility, predictive analytics, intelligent dispatch, automated workflows and integrations with enterprise systems to help fleets move from reactive repairs to a more proactive, data-driven maintenance model.

“Being named to the FreightTech 100 is an important validation of what our team has built with FleetIQ,” said Gary Kooner, Founder and CEO of Kooner Fleet Management Solutions.“We developed this platform around the realities trucking companies and technicians face every day. By connecting technology with field execution, we are helping customers reduce downtime, improve visibility and make faster, more informed maintenance decisions.”

Built for both the field and the back office, FleetIQ brings dispatch, routing, service communication, work-order management, reporting and operational data into one connected platform. Its mobile-first design helps technicians work efficiently in the field while giving fleet leaders a clearer view of maintenance activity, asset health and service performance across their operations.

FleetIQ platform users are realizing impressive results:

- 40% faster service response times

- 30% reduction in vehicle downtime

- 25% fewer unnecessary work orders

“FleetIQ was created to close the gap between maintenance data and action,” said Michael Quimby, Chief Operating Officer of Kooner Fleet Management Solutions.“This recognition reflects our focus on building practical technology that improves service execution, strengthens communication and delivers measurable operational value for fleets.”

The FreightTech 100 recognition adds to a growing list of industry honors for FleetIQ, including Fleet Management Innovation of the Year from the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards, a Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, and a Supply Chain Excellence Awards Finalist for Transportation, Fleet & Workforce Operations.

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of services, including: Fleet Optimization, 24/7 vehicle maintenance & repair, driver safety training, compliance management, and advanced technologies for real-time fleet monitoring & analytics. As the company continues to expand nationally, Kooner FMS remains focused on customer satisfaction, technological advancements, and sustainable best practices.

About Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions is a leading provider of on-site fleet management, mobile fleet services, and last mile maintenance solutions. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, the company delivers tailored services to transportation companies of all sizes to optimize fleet health, reduce downtime, and improve performance. For more information, visit .

Kevin Satz

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

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Kooner Fleet Management Solutions and FleetIQ Named to FreightWaves FreightTech 100 News Provided By Kooner Fleet Management Solutions September 22, 2026, 16:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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