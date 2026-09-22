Memories.Ai Launches LUCI Desktop, A Local Context Layer For AI Agents

Introducing LUCI Desktop: Local computer history for every AI agent

LUCI automatically hands over your context. No need to explain your work.

LUCI Desktop is 100% local. Everything stays on your computer.

Memories launches LUCI Desktop, a lab product co-developed with leading chip companies, that offers local computer history for your AI agent.

- Shawn Shen, Founder, MemoriesSAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Memories today announced the launch of LUCI Desktop, an application that records a person's screen and converts it into context that an AI agent can use, with all processing handled on the device. LUCI Desktop is available today at href="" rel="external nofollow" memorie, free to download.Most connectors give an AI agent access to a limited set of applications with public APIs. Tools without an API - a messaging thread, a browser tab, a PDF, or other desktop software - remain outside an agent's reach. LUCI is designed to close that gap by recording on-screen activity and making it available to an agent automatically, without requiring a person to open an app, enter a query, or search a timeline.Screen-recording and search tools are designed for a person to open, search, and read directly. LUCI is designed to be used by an agent instead. Once installed, it connects directly to a person's AI agent through a local MCP connection, allowing the agent to retrieve relevant context - such as a prior conversation, a detail from a document, or a decision made on a call - without a person needing to locate or describe it first."Most screen recorders and note takers require you to hand feed your agent. LUCI plugs everything you do directly into your agent. It goes and gets the context itself, and none of it leaves your machine," said Shawn Shen, Founder & CEO of Memories."We don't build the agent, we give the agent a local MCP into your own computer history, and it can use that however it wants," Shen said. "I personally have my agent distill my day from my screen recordings into markdown every night. Other users have wired up their own to-do dashboards. LUCI hands the agent the context, and what gets built with that is up to the person using it."According to Shen, processing screen recordings into usable context entirely on a device, rather than in the cloud, required a model capable of converting screen captures into text and embeddings locally. "A lot of people are building similar things, but running everything 100% locally is actually the hard part," Shen said. "Processing in the cloud and just storing the result locally isn't the same as local." Memories developed LUCI in collaboration with several hardware partners to reach that level of on-device performance.LUCI runs on a device's on-device AI accelerator rather than its CPU, which the company says allows continuous recording with minimal impact on battery life or performance. The application also transcribes meetings locally and makes them searchable.The company said LUCI includes several data-handling measures: all indexing and storage occur locally, with nothing uploaded; local storage is encrypted and accessible only to the user's own agents; individual applications can be excluded from recording, with password managers and banking software excluded by default; and sensitive information such as passwords is redacted automatically as it is captured.About Memories:Memories is the company behind LUCI. LUCI Desktop began as an internal tool the team built to demo context-sharing for partners; Shawn Shen liked it enough to turn it into a lab product in its own right, and it's now spinning out as a standalone app. Learn more at memories.

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LUCI Desktop Demo | Local Desktop History for your Agent

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Memories Launches LUCI Desktop, a Local Context Layer for AI Agents News Provided By Memories September 22, 2026, 16:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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