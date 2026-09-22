Stand Up For Science's Climate Week Discussion Panel To Tackle Science, Democracy And Climate Tomorrow

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Event flyer for Science, Democracy, and Climate: A Panel Discussion during NYC Climate Week.

Cross-disciplinary panel discussion will explore the interplay among scientific consensus, democratic governance, and the climate crisis.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Stand Up for Science will host a public panel discussion,“Science, Democracy and Climate,” in Midtown, as part of New York Climate Week 2026. The panel will bring together leading voices in climate science, political theory, and science activism to confront a defining tension of our time: what happens when scientific consensus and democratic decision-making head in different directions.Moderated by Dr. Colette Delawalla, CEO and Founder of Stand Up for Science, the panel will also feature Dr. Ticora Jones, Chief Science Officer at the Natural Resources Defense Council, and Dr. Michael Mann, climate researcher at the University of Pennsylvania.Panelists will engage in a candid conversation exploring the interplay among scientific consensus, democratic governance, and the climate crisis, examining why democratic systems sometimes struggle to keep pace with scientific urgency and what it will take to bridge the gap between evidence and action. Attendees can also submit questions during the event.The panel discussion will be live streamed via Stand Up for Science's YouTube channel and the recording will be available following the event.The event is free and open to the public. Interested attendees can reserve their spot using the link below.What: Stand Up for Science's“Science, Democracy and Climate” Discussion PanelWho: Dr. Colette Delawalla, Stand Up for Science; Dr. Ticora Jones, Natural Resources Defense Council; and Dr. Michael Mann, University of PennsylvaniaWhen: Wednesday, September 23, 3 pm EasternWhere: 22 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016. Reserve your spot to attend here.###Stand Up for Science is a grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to actions affecting federal science agencies and funding of the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up for Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform to publish their open letters of concern. Stand Up for Science is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization [EIN: 33-4154429] and donations are not tax-deductible.

Char Bowling

Stand Up for Science

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Stand Up for Science's Climate Week Discussion Panel to Tackle Science, Democracy and Climate Tomorrow News Provided By Stand Up for Science September 22, 2026, 16:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, Politics, Science, U.S. Politics



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