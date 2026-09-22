Author Rob Swannie's 'Leading Like A Human' Examines People-First Leadership Through Three Decades Of Team Experience

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TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author, cybersecurity executive, and organizational transformation leader Robert“Rob” Swannie shares practical leadership insights in Leading Like a Human: Building High-Functioning Teams by Putting People First, a book created for managers, executives, business owners, and aspiring leaders. Drawing from more than 30 years of experience building and transforming teams, the book examines how trust, emotional intelligence, accountability, communication, and human connection can help leaders create environments where people have the opportunity to perform at their best.AvailabilityLeading Like a Human: Building High-Functioning Teams by Putting People First is available worldwide on Amazon in Kindle and paperback editions. Readers interested in learning more can visit the official websiteLeadership Grounded in Real Workplace Experiences"Leading Like a Human" grew from Rob's experiences leading teams through growth, organizational change, and complex professional environments. Over the course of his career, his understanding of leadership evolved from primarily solving problems and having answers toward developing a deeper understanding of the people doing the work.The book explores the everyday situations that can define a leader's influence. Difficult conversations, employee development, changing expectations, mistakes, and periods of uncertainty all create opportunities for leaders to strengthen relationships and support their teams. Rob also examines the importance of recognizing potential in employees, including moments when a leader may identify strengths that individuals have yet to recognize in themselves.Building Trust While Maintaining AccountabilityTrust is a central theme throughout the book. Rob discusses how consistent communication, active listening, clear expectations, and dependable leadership behavior can contribute to stronger working relationships. Accountability receives similar attention. The book encourages leaders to communicate responsibilities clearly and provide employees with meaningful opportunities to develop. This approach can help teams understand expectations while creating an environment that supports learning, ownership, and professional growth.“Leadership is about understanding people, what motivates them, what they're capable of, what might be holding them back, and sometimes seeing potential in them before they see it themselves,” said Rob Swannie, author of Leading Like a Human and cybersecurity executive. He added:“Never underestimate the impact you can have on another human being.”A Practical Focus on Presence and Human ConnectionAnother key theme in Leading Like a Human is presence. Leaders regularly operate among deadlines, meetings, performance goals, operational demands, and organizational processes. Rob encourages them to remain attentive to the people responsible for delivering results. The book explores how emotional intelligence and genuine communication can help leaders understand individual motivations, identify challenges, provide useful feedback, and create opportunities for employees to expand their capabilities.Rob also presents leadership development as an ongoing process. His own journey included mistakes, failures, lessons from employees, and experiences that changed his perspective. Through these stories and observations, readers are encouraged to approach leadership with curiosity, care, self-awareness, and a willingness to continue learning. Here is a recent article published about the book.About Rob SwannieRobert Swannie is a cybersecurity executive, organizational transformation leader, and author of Leading Like a Human: Building High-Functioning Teams by Putting People First. With more than 30 years of technology leadership experience, he has built and transformed teams through periods of growth, change, and organizational complexity.His leadership philosophy focuses on building trust, developing people, strengthening accountability, and creating environments where individuals can do their best work.

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Author Rob Swannie's 'Leading Like a Human' Examines People-First Leadership Through Three Decades of Team Experience News Provided By XLIM September 22, 2026, 16:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry



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