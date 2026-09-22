Meridian Rapid Defense Group Opens New Central Ohio Operations Hub

Meridian Columbus Hub Ribbon-Cutting

Ohio lawmakers and Worthington Chamber leadership welcome rapidly expanding security company to Columbus

- Peter Whitford

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Meridian Rapid Defense Group, an American security company whose rapidly deployable mobile barriers protect major public events and communities across the country, has expanded again with the opening of its new hub in Columbus, Ohio, serving the central and northwestern regions of the U.S.

The opening brought together Meridian CEO and Founder Peter Whitford; Ohio State Senators Bill DeMora, representing Ohio's 25th Senate District, and Hearcel F. Craig, representing Ohio's 15th Senate District; and Annina Parini, President and CEO of the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce.

The new Columbus hub expands Meridian's national operations and provides a strategic base for serving customers throughout that area of the U.S.“We're so grateful that Meridian chose the Worthington area to house its hub,” said Annina Parini.“We're very proud to have them call Worthington home.”

Meridian's Archer 1200 mobile barriers have gained national attention for their ability to be rapidly deployed to create secure pedestrian areas and protect people from vehicle threats. The barriers are used at major public events, parades, presidential inaugurations, sporting venues, and by police departments, cities, colleges, and universities across the United States.

Archer barriers and gates were recently deployed as a major component of the traffic security operation surrounding the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. Meridian barriers are also being used in major cities including New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans.

Peter Whitford said the Columbus hub is part of Meridian's broader commitment to Ohio.“We're here because we really want to have a relationship not just with the city, but with Ohio and surrounding states,” said Whitford. Whitford also pointed to the growing need for rapidly deployable security solutions as communities face an increasing range of challenges.“With disasters on the increase, from tornadoes and floods to fires and a whole range of other events, there is a great need for our products to help protect people and keep people alive,” he said.

Senator Bill DeMora said the opening gave him a new appreciation for the technology.“I've learned more about these barriers in the fifteen minutes I've been here than I ever knew about them,” DeMora said.“I'm thrilled to be here and thrilled to know they are coming to Ohio.”

Senator Hearcel F. Craig emphasized the importance of Meridian's work protecting communities.“This is important,” Craig said.“The work you are doing to keep people safe is so vital and so critical and absolutely important to all our families and children.”

The Columbus hub is the latest expansion of Meridian's growing network of operations across the United States and Canada. The company engineers and manufactures mobile barrier and perimeter protection systems designed to provide flexible, rapidly deployable protection for pedestrians.

Meridian Archer 1200 barriers, Archer Guard, and gates are“SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities, and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group, visit .

Eric Alms

Meridian Rapid Defense Group

+1 213-400-9811

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Meridian Rapid Defense Group Opens New Central Ohio Operations Hub News Provided By Meridian Rapid Defense Group September 22, 2026, 16:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Natural Disasters



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