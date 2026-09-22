MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AMP Innovations reports $316,435 in gross sales for LeafFilter in St. Louis, highlighting team performance, direct outreach, and customer acquisition.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- St. Louis, MO – AMP Innovations recently announced that its St. Louis team generated $316,435 in gross sales for LeafFilter from August 1 through August 30, 2026. The milestone is a reflection of the team's work throughout the month and its continued focus on connecting brands with people through direct, face-to-face outreach.The results for August highlight the contributions of its representatives in the field. AMP Innovations works with brands by putting their products and services directly in front of potential customers through personal conversations and targeted promotional outreach.For the LeafFilter campaign, team members helped introduce consumers to LeafFilter gutter guards while supporting the brand through direct customer interactions. The team engages people in person, answers questions, explains available solutions, and encourages interested people to take the next step.The company's sales performance during August reflects its broader approach to customer acquisition and sales execution. According to the AMP Innovations website, its services include brand awareness, lead generation, customer acquisition, sales execution, campaign optimization, and market expansion. The company uses direct conversations and field outreach to help brands connect with potential customers across Missouri.AMP Innovations also places an emphasis on training its representatives so they can communicate professionally and represent client brands effectively. Team members of the company receive practical experience, mentorship, and opportunities to strengthen skills in sales, marketing, customer engagement, and leadership.Reaching $316,435 in gross sales during the August 1 to August 30 period provides a measurable example of what the team accomplished during the campaign for the St. Louis office. The company lists the figure among its recent milestones, along with St. Louis as the office and LeafFilter as the brand connected to the outcome.As AMP Innovations continues serving St. Louis and surrounding Missouri communities, the company remains focused on creating in-person connections for the brands it represents while providing team members with hands-on opportunities to build practical business skills.AMP Innovations is a direct marketing firm operating out of St. Louis, Missouri. The company provides face-to-face outreach services, including brand awareness, lead generation, customer acquisition, sales execution, campaign optimization, and market expansion. AMP Innovations currently serves St. Louis and surrounding Missouri communities, offering internships, entry-level positions, training, and career development opportunities.Contact InformationAMP Innovations7501 Murdoch AveSaint Louis, MO 63119Phone: 314-948-3012Email:...

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AMP Innovations Reports $316,435 in Gross Sales for LeafFilter in St. Louis News Provided By Better Image Solutions, LLC September 22, 2026, 16:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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