Rajasthan: Naresh Meena Gets HC Bail In SDM Slapping Case

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 22 (IANS) Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday once again granted bail to Independent leader Naresh Meena in the case related to the alleged slapping of an SDM during the Deoli-Uniara Assembly by-election in November 2024.

Justice Anil Upman granted Meena conditional bail, directing him to report to the concerned police station during the first week of every month while on bail.

The court also ordered that he must not be involved in any other criminal offence during the bail period and prohibited him from glorifying his public image following his release.

The High Court had earlier granted Meena bail in the same case. However, the Special Court for SC/ST cases in Tonk cancelled his bail in July after accepting a prosecution application alleging violation of bail conditions.

The court also issued an arrest warrant, following which Meena surrendered and was sent to judicial custody.

The cancellation proceedings were linked to a case registered at Nagarfort police station. Police alleged that Meena had violated bail conditions after being arrested in connection with a protest following the deaths of seven children in a school-related incident in Jhalawar.

The prosecution subsequently sought cancellation of his bail. In its latest order, the High Court noted that of three cases registered against Meena after he was initially granted bail, he was not found to be an accused in two.

In the third case, the court observed that Meena had already obtained bail from the High Court and was regularly marking his presence at the police station.

Meena's advocates, Rajnish Gupta and Fateh Ram Meena, argued that most of the cases registered against their client were politically motivated. They referred to the Jhalawar case, submitting that the High Court had observed while granting bail that the matter appeared prima facie to have a political dimension.

The case relates to an incident on November 13, 2024, when Meena, then an independent candidate in the Deoli-Uniara by-election, allegedly slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary at Samravata village in Tonk district.

The incident was followed by arson and vandalism in Samravata and other areas. Meena was subsequently arrested in connection with violence-related cases.