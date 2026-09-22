Trump Threatens To 'Annihilate' Iran

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Sep 22 (IANS) US President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to“annihilate” Iran if it failed to reach an agreement with Washington, presenting Tehran with a stark choice during an address to the UN General Assembly.

Trump said Iran could make a deal that would allow it to rebuild and become a prosperous country. The alternative, he warned, would be further US military action.

“Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?” Trump said.“Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations?”

The President, however, predicted that Iran would agree to a settlement after the US midterm elections.

“But I believe we'll make a deal right after the election because it doesn't make sense for them not to,” he said.

Trump said Iran was waiting to see how he performed in the midterm elections. He pointed out that he was not on the ballot, although he would campaign for Republican candidates.

“The only thing that does is that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Trump called on other countries to enforce the“complete economic isolation” of Iran until it stopped attacking commercial shipping, abandoned its nuclear ambitions and ended its support for terrorism.

He accused Tehran of violating a ceasefire intended to create room for nuclear discussions. He also thanked the UN Security Council for adopting a resolution condemning attacks on commercial vessels.

Trump claimed that 'Operation Epic Fury' had destroyed Iran's navy, air force, radar systems and much of its missile and drone manufacturing capacity.

“The only thing that isn't gone is inflation, which is destroying their country and is now well over 300 percent,” he said.

The President said the US Navy had escorted more than one billion barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began. More oil was now moving through the waterway than at any previous point in the war, he added.

Trump also rejected suggestions that the United States was running short of weapons. He said Washington had more munitions than it could use and was replenishing its stockpiles at unprecedented speed.

He said 18 new munitions plants were under construction. The facilities would allow Washington to deploy missiles and ammunition more rapidly and supply its allies at a faster rate, he said.

Turning to Gaza, Trump said his administration had helped end the war and secured the return of all remaining hostages, living and dead.

He thanked the UN Security Council for unanimously endorsing his 20-point Gaza peace plan and approving the Board of Peace, which he chairs. Nearly 30 countries had joined the board, he said.

Trump said several countries had contributed billions of dollars for relief and reconstruction. Others had committed troops, police personnel and training to help stabilise Gaza.

On Ukraine, Trump said Washington was working closely with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to end their war.

“We're working very closely with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, and we will get that one done,” he said.“It's going to happen, I think, more quickly than people understand.”

Trump also criticised the International Criminal Court and urged member countries to withdraw from it. He rejected international attempts to regulate artificial intelligence and said his administration would begin using the term“Superintelligence” instead.

The annual UN General Assembly brings world leaders to New York for speeches and diplomatic meetings on conflicts, economic pressures and international security.