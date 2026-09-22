NIA Arrests One More Accused In Counterfeit Currency Racket At Saharanpur PNB Chest

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested one more accused in a conspiracy to circulate counterfeit currency notes through the Punjab National Bank Currency Chest in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

Nitu, son of Sarafraj, is a resident of village Kunja Bahadurpur, Iqbalpur, PS-Bhagwanpur, District Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

The individual is a close associate of the arrested key accused, Adesh Choudhary, and other key accused persons in a conspiracy involving the circulation of counterfeit currency notes through the Punjab National Bank chest, the NIA said.

On August 29, Police Station Sadar Bazar, Saharanpur, received credible information about the recovery of counterfeit Indian currency notes worth Rs 7.29 crores from the Punjab National Bank currency chest in Saharanpur.

The involvement of three bank employees also came to light, and the bank subsequently suspended them.

Police registered the case as FIR No. 0431/2026 on August 29, 2026, at PS Sadar Bazar, Saharanpur, under Section 178 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against three accused persons. The NIA took over the case and re-registered it as RC-2/2026/NIA/LKW on September 3.

Earlier, on 7 and 15 September 2026, the NIA arrested FIR-named accused Amit Kumar and Adesh Choudhary, respectively.

The investigation is ongoing to uncover the full conspiracy and arrest the remaining co-accused and suspects.

On September 16, the NIA announced the arrest of Adesh Choudhary, a contractual driver attached to the PNB currency chest in connection with the counterfeit conspiracy.

Choudhary, a resident of Gangoh Road in New Nandpuri Colony under Qutub Sher Police Station in Manak Mau of Saharanpur, is among the key accused in the case.

Earlier, on September 7, the NIA had arrested another accused named Amit Kumar.

However, officials said Choudhary, a contractual driver at the currency chest, is suspected of playing an important role in the larger racket involving the circulation of high-value fake currency notes.

The investigation is ongoing to uncover the full conspiracy and arrest the remaining co-accused and suspects.