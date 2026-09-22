Trump Says US To Build Two Greenland Bases

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Sep 22 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States would build two major military bases in Greenland under an agreement giving Washington permanent control over security on the strategically located Arctic island.

Trump announced the planned expansion of the US military presence during his address to the UN General Assembly in New York.

He described the agreement with Denmark and Greenland as unprecedented and said it would give Washington broad authority to protect North America and Europe.

“This agreement, made with the Kingdom of Denmark, an incredible, beautiful country. And the Greenland people itself gives the United States permanent control over security and all other needs on that territory,” Trump said.

“We will have the complete ability to do what is necessary to defend the American continent, and also Europe and other places,” he added.

Trump said countries regarded by Washington as adversaries would be barred from establishing a military presence in Greenland. They would also be prevented from making sensitive investments without written US approval.

“No US adversary will ever be permitted to establish a military presence in Greenland anymore or make sensitive investments there without our express written approval,” he said.

Trump did not name the countries that would be covered by those restrictions. The United States has, however, repeatedly raised concerns about the growing strategic competition in the Arctic.

The US President said Washington would begin developing a significantly larger military presence at what he called appropriate locations across Greenland.

“We will immediately begin the process of developing a large military presence in the appropriate locations; we will be building two very major military bases,” Trump said.

The agreement was expected to be signed later on Tuesday. Trump said negotiations had helped Washington develop a closer relationship with the people and governments of Denmark and Greenland.

“This agreement will be signed later today, and I look forward to working with the wonderful people of Denmark and Greenland,” he said.“It's been a great experience, amazing experience, and we've really formed a bond in doing it.”

Trump presented the agreement as an important step in strengthening security across the Arctic and North Atlantic. He said an expanded American footprint in Greenland would protect Europe as well as the United States.

The US President also linked the agreement to NATO's broader military strengthening. He praised NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and pointed to the alliance's move to increase defence spending targets.

Trump said the deal would ensure that hostile powers could not use Greenland to establish a strategic position close to the United States or its European allies.

The Arctic has become increasingly important for military planning, shipping and access to critical minerals. Melting ice has also opened the possibility of new maritime routes, adding to competition among the United States, Russia and China.