403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Momcozy Partners With EGOS 2026 To Elevate Modern Maternal Care Through Science And The“Mom, And More” Vision
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting DUBAI, September, 2026: Momcozy, a global maternal and baby care brand, announced its sponsorship of the upcoming Congress of the Emirates Gynecology & Obstetrics Society. Organized by the Emirates Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society under the Emirates Medical Association and supported by Emirates Health Services (EHS), the conference will take place in Dubai from September 18 to 20, 2026, under the chairmanship of Sheikha Dr. Alia Humaid AlQassimi, President of the Emirates Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society. Momcozy's participation takes place during the brand's September Brand Day campaign,“Mom, and More.” It celebrates the many ways women continue to grow, explore and pursue what matters to them alongside motherhood. It reflects the idea that motherhood is part of a woman's continued growth and everything she is becoming. Guided by its founding philosophy,“Made for moms,” Momcozy creates practical maternal-care solutions that develops practical maternal and baby care solutions designed around the everyday realities of pregnancy, postpartum and parenting, empowering mothers to feel comfortable, confident, and supported as they embrace every facet of who they are. Supporting Everyday Comfort Across the Maternal Care Journey Physical discomfort, feeding hurdles, and the seamless balancing of daily routines remain very real challenges that can create anxiety and impact a mother's feeding choices. Momcozy addresses these real-world challenges by designing thoughtful products and routines that support everyday routines at home, giving mothers time and peace of mind back:
-
Pregnancy and postpartum support: Offering products and resources designed to support comfort and gentle movement throughout changing routines.
Everyday postpartum support: Offering practical products designed to help families navigate early routines at home.
Thoughtful lactation support: Developing products designed around comfort, discretion and flexibility during feeding routines.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment