Momcozy Partners With EGOS 2026 To Elevate Modern Maternal Care Through Science And The“Mom, And More” Vision

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting

DUBAI, September, 2026: Momcozy, a global maternal and baby care brand, announced its sponsorship of the upcoming Congress of the Emirates Gynecology & Obstetrics Society. Organized by the Emirates Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society under the Emirates Medical Association and supported by Emirates Health Services (EHS), the conference will take place in Dubai from September 18 to 20, 2026, under the chairmanship of Sheikha Dr. Alia Humaid AlQassimi, President of the Emirates Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society.

Momcozy's participation takes place during the brand's September Brand Day campaign,“Mom, and More.” It celebrates the many ways women continue to grow, explore and pursue what matters to them alongside motherhood. It reflects the idea that motherhood is part of a woman's continued growth and everything she is becoming. Guided by its founding philosophy,“Made for moms,” Momcozy creates practical maternal-care solutions that develops practical maternal and baby care solutions designed around the everyday realities of pregnancy, postpartum and parenting, empowering mothers to feel comfortable, confident, and supported as they embrace every facet of who they are.

Supporting Everyday Comfort Across the Maternal Care Journey

Pregnancy and postpartum support: Offering products and resources designed to support comfort and gentle movement throughout changing routines. Everyday postpartum support: Offering practical products designed to help families navigate early routines at home. Thoughtful lactation support: Developing products designed around comfort, discretion and flexibility during feeding routines.

Physical discomfort, feeding hurdles, and the seamless balancing of daily routines remain very real challenges that can create anxiety and impact a mother's feeding choices. Momcozy addresses these real-world challenges by designing thoughtful products and routines that support everyday routines at home, giving mothers time and peace of mind back:

Supporting Professional Dialogue on Women's Health

EGOS 2026 will gather leading specialists and consultants from the UAE and worldwide to exchange insights on vital topics, including maternal-fetal medicine, high-risk pregnancy, and overall women's health. Momcozy's participation reflects its commitment to listening to maternal-health perspectives and supporting conversations about the everyday needs of mothers and families.

“We are deeply honored to support this prestigious medical congress,” said Shayne He, Regional Director at Momcozy.“During our Brand Day celebrations, we want to reinforce our belief in 'Mom, and More.' Maternal care extends far beyond the clinical setting into every moment of a mother's daily life. We aim to serve as a reliable bridge between professional healthcare guidance and everyday home routines,supporting mothers as they navigate motherhood alongside the many parts of life that matter to them.”

About Momcozy:

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy - Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* brand – has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that integrate seamlessly into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 6 million mothers across 80 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024.