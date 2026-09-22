BMW GROUP MIDDLE EAST APPOINTS OFFICIAL IMPORTER FOR BMW AND MINI IN SYRIA, MARKING A NEW CHAPTER FOR THE BRANDS IN THE MARKET

“Citadel Premium Motors” appointed as the official importer for BMW and MINI in Syria. The appointment reinforces BMW Group Middle East's confidence in the long-term potential of the Syrian market. The partnership will focus on delivering premium customer experiences, high service standards, and access to the BMW and MINI portfolios. BMW Group Middle East's vision for Syria is rooted in long-term value creation.

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Damascus, Syria – September 2026: BMW Group Middle East has officially announced the appointment of“Citadel Premium Motors”, established through the joint venture of Habib Djaroueh LLC, Abu Khader Group, and Alfardan International, as the official importer of BMW and MINI vehicles in Syria. The appointment represents an important milestone in BMW Group Middle East's regional development and signals the beginning of a new chapter for the BMW and MINI brands in Syria.

The announcement reflects BMW Group Middle East's confidence in the long-term potential of the Syrian market and its commitment to delivering the renowned standards of BMW and MINI to customers in the country. With a strong appreciation for premium motors engineering, expressive design, innovation, and individuality, Syria represents a meaningful opportunity for BMW Group Middle East to reconnect with customers and build a sustainable presence for the future.

“This appointment marks a moment of significance for BMW Group Middle East,” said Karim-Christian Haririan, Managing Director, BMW Group Middle East.“The response to our return to Syria has been exceptionally encouraging, reflecting the deep connection that customers and enthusiasts in the market have with the BMW and MINI brands. That enthusiasm reinforces our responsibility to re-enter the market with the right partner, the right standards, and a clear commitment to long-term success.”

“We congratulate Citadel Premium Motors on this important appointment and warmly welcome them as our official partner in Syria. This milestone reflects a shared ambition to build a strong and sustainable presence for BMW and MINI in the market, establishing a strong foundation for delivering exceptional premium experiences to customers across the country.” Haririan added.

“We are proud to begin this new chapter as BMW and MINI official partner in Syria,” said Malak Djaroueh, Chairman, Citadel Premium Motors.“Our commitment is to build a trusted and sustainable business that reflects the strength of the BMW and MINI brands while responding to the expectations of customers in Syria. By combining our local knowledge and long-standing automotive experience with BMW Group's global standards, we look forward to developing local talent and delivering premium sales and after-sales experiences across the country.”

Through this appointment, BMW Group Middle East and Citadel Premium Motors, will work to introduce the BMW and MINI portfolios, customer-centric retail experiences, and after-sales standards to customers in Syria. The partnership will be focused on delivering the brands' hallmark combination of Sheer Driving Pleasure, distinctive design, pioneering technology, premium craftsmanship, and uncompromising ownership experience.

Beyond the introduction of vehicles, facilities, and services, BMW Group Middle East's vision for Syria is rooted in long-term value creation. Together with Citadel Premium Motors, the company aims to contribute to the development of local capabilities by nurturing Syrian talent, creating employment opportunities for highly skilled women and men, and supporting knowledge transfer across sales, after-sales, customer experience, and operational functions. This approach reflects a broader commitment to contributing positively to the local economy while building a sustainable premium motors ecosystem in the country.

Further details on the official launch event and the opening of BMW and MINI Retail facilities in Syria will be announced in due course.