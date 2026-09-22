Purehealth Expands SEHA CLINICS Network Across Abu Dhabi To Strengthen Healthcare Across Communities

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, September 2026 – PureHealth, has announced plans to strengthen the SEHA CLINICS network across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, adding 22 new and upgraded clinics and mobile healthcare units throughout 2026, expanding access to technology-enabled preventive screening and early disease detection services, while reinforcing the role of primary care as a trusted health partner that accompanies individuals and families throughout every stage of life, delivering continuous care centred around their individual needs. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The roll-out includes the launch of six physical primary healthcare clinics, three visa screening centres and six mobile healthcare units alongside service expansions at five clinics and the reopening of two existing clinics.

The initiative aligns with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi's vision, as the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, to build an integrated healthcare system centred on prevention, continuity of care and improved health outcomes, by reinforcing the role of primary care as the essential starting point for the healthcare journey of individuals and families. It also responds directly to Abu Dhabi's continued population growth and urban expansion by improving access to healthcare services for communities across the emirate, easing pressure on healthcare facilities, strengthening coordination across healthcare specialties, and delivering better long-term health outcomes for all.

The SEHA CLINICS network plays a central role in delivering trusted, accessible care to individuals and families. By scaling up its infrastructure and access to care and aligning services across its Care and Cover model, PureHealth is strengthening prevention, improving coordination and care consistency – delivering long-term value across Abu Dhabi's healthcare ecosystem.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said:“We believe that a resilient community is rooted in healthy families, and by expanding local primary care, we are providing the reassurance and support every home needs to flourish. The continued growth of the SEHA CLINICS network strengthens the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi's vision to champion preventive, family-doctor-led medicine in the emirate. By increasing capacity within local neighbourhoods and growing communities, we are improving early detection, enhancing continuity of care and supporting Abu Dhabi's long-term healthcare transformation.”

In alignment with the UAE's Year of the Family 2026, SEHA CLINIC's expanded network brings comprehensive, world-class healthcare directly into the neighbourhoods where families live and work. Several facilities started operations this year and are already serving communities in areas like Al Rowdha, Saadiyat Island and Liwa (Al Dhafra). Additional facilities are set to open in Abu Dhabi by the end of this year, extending the overall network strength.

The mobile healthcare units were designed and delivered by OneHealth, part of PureHealth and its end-to-end healthcare solutions provider, supporting SEHA CLINICS in extending high-quality preventive and primary care beyond traditional clinical settings and closer to communities.

The SEHA CLINICS network is supported by more than 900 doctors across more than 20 specialties, including paediatrics, cardiology and family medicine, integrated within primary care settings to support comprehensive, family-focused, continuous care, that evolves with their changing health needs.

SEHA CLINICS operates 365 days a year, with extended hours and 24-hour coverage in select centres. They are supported by AI-enabled, data-driven diagnostics, including advanced radiology reporting and internationally recognised retinal screening programmes, enhancing clinical accuracy, efficiency and early intervention.

Dr. Khadija Al Marashda, Chief Executive Officer of SEHA CLINICS, said:“Our focus is to ensure high-quality care within reach of the communities we serve. This expansion allows us to respond to growing demand with extended hours, multispecialty expertise and improved patient flow, reducing wait times and enhancing the overall patient experience, while maintaining a strong emphasis on preventive care, clinical excellence and the integration of advanced diagnostics.”

In 2025, SEHA CLINICS delivered 4.1 million outpatient visits, up 14.5 per cent year-on-year, and 1.4 million visa screenings, up 12.5 per cent year-on-year. The network serves more than 2.4 million lives across Abu Dhabi and recorded 54 per cent growth in specialised visits supported by the onboarding of 100 additional physicians. SEHA CLINICS achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70, which is recognised as a strong indicator of high patient satisfaction.

As Abu Dhabi grows, SEHA CLINICS will continue to strengthen preventive care, tailor wellness plans that reflect the community's evolving needs and advance long-term population health outcomes.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises: