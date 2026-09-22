Dubizzle Launches Direct Holiday Home Bookings, Bringing Seamless Reservations To Millions On Its Platform

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) dubizzle Users can now discover and book licensed holiday homes directly through their dedicated Holiday Homes platform

Dubai, UAE – September 2026: dubizzle, the UAE's largest and most trusted online marketplace, has announced the launch of a direct booking functionality for Holiday Homes listed by partnering agencies, enabling users to discover, compare and reserve professionally managed short-term rental properties directly through the platform. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The launch marks a significant evolution for dubizzle, transforming the Holiday Homes experience from property discovery to seamless booking, while creating new opportunities for licensed operators to connect with one of the UAE's largest digital audiences. The strategic decision to introduce direct bookings was driven by strong user demand, with monthly dubizzle data showing more than 10,000 short-term rental properties listed on dubizzle, highlighting the high level of interest in holiday homes across the platform.

With the UAE being a sought-after destination for tourists, business travellers, remote workers and long-stay visitors, demand for flexible accommodation options continues to grow. With direct booking now available on dubizzle Holiday Homes, users can complete their entire journey, from discovering a property to securing their stay, within a trusted platform they already know and use.

Simplifying the Holiday Home Booking Experience:

The new booking functionality is designed to make finding and securing short-term accommodation easier than ever.

Guests can browse a growing portfolio of licensed holiday homes across the UAE, including city apartments, waterfront residences, family-friendly homes and luxury villas, before booking directly through the platform.

By combining property discovery and booking in a single experience, dubizzle Holiday Homes offers greater convenience, transparency and confidence for travellers seeking short-term accommodation.

Supporting Licensed Operators and Property Managers:

The platform also creates a powerful new demand-generation channel for holiday home operators, property management companies and developers.

With access to dubizzle's extensive user base and brand recognition, operators can increase visibility, attract qualified guests and drive bookings through a platform designed specifically for the UAE market.

As the holiday homes sector continues to mature, the platform supports industry growth by prioritising professionally managed inventory, transparency and compliance with local regulations.

Meeting the Growing Demand for Flexible Stays:

The UAE's tourism and real estate sectors continue to evolve, driving increased demand for short-term rentals among leisure travellers, business visitors and residents seeking alternative accommodation options.

dubizzle Holiday Homes addresses this demand by bringing together trusted inventory, local market expertise and a seamless booking experience under one platform.

Commenting on the launch, Haider Ali Khan, CEO of dubizzle and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA, said:

“The UAE's global appeal as a destination to visit, invest and live continues to drive demand for flexible, high-quality accommodation. With direct bookings now available on dubizzle Holiday Homes, users can easily discover and reserve verified properties through a platform they already know and trust.

“This launch represents an important step in our vision to build products that simplify everyday decisions and transactions. By enabling direct bookings while supporting licensed operators, we're creating value for both travellers and property managers and contributing to the continued growth of the UAE's holiday homes sector.”

Building a Complete Holiday Homes Ecosystem:

The launch forms part of dubizzle's broader strategy to expand its ecosystem of digital services and create more seamless user experiences across property, automotive and classifieds.

By combining trusted technology, a large and engaged audience, and a growing portfolio of licensed accommodation providers, dubizzle Holiday Homes is positioned to become a leading destination for short-term rental bookings across the UAE.