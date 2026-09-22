Will 'Annihilate' Iran Without Peace Deal, Trump Warns At UNGA

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday addressed various global issues in his address to the United Nations General Assembly at its 81st session addressing, saying he could "annihilate" Iran if a peace deal is not reached while also noting that he believes a deal will be made after the mid-term election,“because it doesn't make sense for them not to”. He also spoke about efforts by the United States Navy to escort oil out of the Strait of Hormuz said more oil is flowing than at any point since the start of the war.

“I want to thank the UN Security Council for voting overwhelmingly to pass a resolution condemning Iran's despicable terrorist attacks on commercial shipping. The United States Navy has recently escorted more than 1 billion barrels of oil out of the Strait of Hormuz, and more oil is flowing than at any point since the start of the war. We're taking 22, 25, 30, 32 and 37 ships out, respectively, every single day, every single night,” he said.

Trump's Ultimatum to Iran

Trump said Iran is waiting to see how he does in the midterm election. The war between US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other began in February this year.“But I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world. Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? But I believe we'll make a deal right after the election, because it doesn't make sense for them not to,” he said.

“They're waiting to see how I do in the midterm election. What they don't realize is that I'm not running...I gave absolutely no credence and will not give credence to the election when it comes to Iran. It doesn't even enter my mind. The only thing that does is that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," he added.

'While Others Have Talked, I Have Acted'

Setting a hardline tone from the opening moments, President Trump contrasted his own foreign policy achievements against what he characterised as a history of international hesitation. "While others have talked, I have acted. While others have spoken of peace, I have made it. While others have ignored threats, I have confronted them. While others have talked of courage, America has shown it. While others have promised strength, I have used it to make America the most powerful country in the world," he said.

Accusations Against 'Number One Sponsor of Terror'

Turning his attention to the West Asia conflict, Trump levelled sharp accusations against Iran. He reaffirmed his commitment not to let the Islamic Republic have a nuclear infrastructure, commending US-Israel's joint military offensive against Tehran, Operation Epic Fury. "There is no better example of a danger that was allowed to gather strength at the world's peril than the number one sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran. From the first day I entered the political arena, I have been unwavering - I will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon," he said.

Framing Tehran as a major threat to global security, he accused the Islamic Republic of "funding" the "Hamas terrorists" to carry out the October 7th attack in Israel ahead of its 3rd anniversary. "In America, we just marked the 25th anniversary of the worst terror attack in history, September 11th, which killed 3,000 people a few miles from here. In two weeks, we will mark the third anniversary of the October 7th attack in Israel, where terrorists funded by Iran tortured, mutilated, and killed 1,200 innocent civilians, including dozens of Americans. Iran's Supreme Leader celebrated that massacre and called it a 'service to humanity.' The same regime slaughtered over 72,000 of its own citizens this year,” he said.

“Just imagine if such a vile regime were ever empowered to carry out large-scale terror attacks from behind a nuclear shield. This was the reality we had to confront-a reality that far too many preferred to ignore. This was the reality we had to confront - a reality that far too many preferred to ignore. After giving Iran every chance for a deal, I took action to ensure that neither the United States, nor any nation in this hall, would ever have to face such a nightmare," he added. He commended diplomatic efforts that targeted Iranian naval actions in strategic shipping lanes, pointing to wide support at the United Nations.

US Military Readiness

Dismissing claims that ongoing military operations and foreign security aid have depleted the nation's arsenal, Trump forcefully rejected reports suggesting the armed forces are facing critical supply shortages. "The cowards and traitors would love to say the United States is low on munitions - but that's not true. We have more munitions than we could ever possibly think of using and are building them up at levels we have never done before," he said.

Expanding Defence Manufacturing

Pointing to a rapid expansion of domestic defence manufacturing, Trump highlighted major infrastructure investments designed to dramatically scale up weapons production. "In addition, in the very near future, massive munitions plants will be opening; there are 18 of them right now that are in rapid construction," he added.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly has the theme "Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All." The high-level general debate is scheduled from September 22 to 26 and on September 28 in New York, featuring global leaders addressing critical international challenges alongside high-level meetings focused on climate action, development, sea-level rise, and pandemic preparedness. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)