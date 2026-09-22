Kartik Aaryan 'Speechless' After Receiving National Award In Gujarat

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Actor Kartik Aaryan expressed his gratitude and excitement after receiving the National Award in Gujarat, describing the moment as special and leaving him“speechless.”

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Kartik thanked everyone for the honour and also expressed his appreciation for the President's address.“Thank you, thank you very much... I am very happy. I would also like to thank President ma'am. She addressed it so wonderfully and the way she did. I am speechless,” he said.

The actor appeared visibly overwhelmed by the recognition as he reflected on the significance of receiving the prestigious honour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

'A Dream of a Small Town Boy'

In a social media post, Kartik poured out his heart, affectionately reflecting on how a "mumma's boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment jahan log aise sapno par haskar aage badh jaate hai."

Expressing his emotions with gratitude, the actor wrote, "Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment... still numb with excitement and nervousness... A dream of a small town boy... the dream of every actor in the country... The National Award for Best Actor 'Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main'. I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India's first Paralympic Gold Champion- Murlikant Petkar sir on the big screen. The journey was extremely painful, but the result is as sweet as rasmalai! I feel humbled and emotional at the same time."

Kartik gave a special shoutout to his parents, thanking for their blessings, unconditional love, and support. "The only constant companions in this long journey have been my belief in myself, my backbone - my parents' blessings, their unconditional love and support, my friends' encouragement at every juncture when I was losing hope, and my team, who works tirelessly to make my work life smooth. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this impossible journey," he added, further dedicating the honour with every Paralympian in the country.

Honour for 'Chandu Champion'

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Best Actor award to Kartik Aaryan in the presence of an esteemed gathering of veteran actors and filmmakers. The actor expressed his gratitude while receiving the award from the President of India.

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrayed the role of Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. The film was released in 2024.

Kartik underwent a significant physical transformation and intensive training to portray the athlete on screen. His performance received widespread appreciation from audiences and critics upon the film's release.

The award ceremony was held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, near the Statue of Unity. (ANI)

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