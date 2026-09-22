Joveo To Unveil The First Agentic Recruiting Platform To Connect The Full Hiring Funnel At Recfest 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recruiting teams set hiring goals; AI agents attract, source, engage, screen, schedule, and interview candidates; recruiting teams stay in control of the outcomes and decisions that require human judgment

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo, the global leader in AI recruiting, will introduce the first agentic recruiting platform uniting talent attraction, sourcing, engagement, screening, scheduling, interviewing, and analytics at RecFest USA 2026. The unified platform integrates with the employers' existing applicant tracking systems (ATS).

Recruiting teams have added AI to individual parts of the hiring process, but the mundane administrative work between those systems still falls to sourcers and recruiters. Multiple point solutions automate individual tasks, while recruiters manage the handoffs, context, and decisions between those tasks. That work pulls them away from the parts of the job that actually need their judgment, expertise, and relationship-building skills, while slowing down hiring cycles.

Joveo takes a different approach. Recruiting teams define the hiring goals, including the roles, volume, locations, and time to hire, and Joveo's AI agents coordinate and execute the recruiting work across the funnel. Because agents share context across end-to-end recruiting workflows instead of handing candidates from one disconnected system to another, that same context shows what's working and what's not: which channels bring in qualified candidates, where candidates drop off, and where time to hire is slipping. Teams run more requisitions with less admin work in between, and recruiters remain in control of decisions that require human judgment.

“Recruiting teams should be pointed at outcomes, not at the steps in between. Automating a task makes only that one task faster. Our agentic recruiting platform connects the tasks and learns from what happens across the recruiting workflow,” said Prateek Mishra, Chief Technology Officer at Joveo.“Recruiters stay at the center of that work. They bring judgment, decision-making, and the human element that technology can't replace.”

Joveo's agentic recruiting platform brings together:



Talent attraction: A job advertising agent uses recruiting goals, historical data on what's driving hires, and labor market signals to distribute jobs to the right job boards, search engines, social media sites, and destination sites. The agent also optimizes job ad spend allocated across the different sources globally. A career site agent will build and optimize career sites or landing pages that convert that traffic.

Talent sourcing and engagement: Talent sourcing agents search an employer's existing ATS alongside external talent databases, conducting email- or SMS based outreach and nurturing before paid advertising is used.

Screening: A conversational AI agent conducts structured, rubric-based screening conversations at scale across the web, phone, and WhatsApp.

Scheduling: Scheduling agents coordinate candidate, recruiter, and interviewer calendars instantly.

Interviewing: Interview agents conduct structured first-round interviews, while writing feedback back to the ATS. Recruiter controls: Recruiters can approve, override, or adjust agent actions, with agents operating within defined budgets, rules, and limits.



To learn more about Joveo's agentic recruiting platform, visit .

About Joveo

Joveo is the agentic recruiting platform that helps employers, staffing firms, RPOs, and recruitment marketing agencies transform how they hire, with unmatched efficiency. The company's AI agents help you attract, source, engage, screen, and interview talent, and run end-to-end recruiting workflows.

The result: more qualified applicants, faster hiring, lower paid media spend, and real-time visibility across the talent funnel. Across millions of jobs every day for recruiting teams worldwide.

For more information on Joveo's award-winning platform and solutions, visit .

CONTACT: Media Contacts: Kate Achille The Devon Group for Joveo...