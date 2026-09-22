Applied Biologics Announces Last Patient, Last Visit In CAMPX Randomized Controlled Trial Of XWRAP®

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Completion of patient follow-up marks major clinical milestone as 222-patient diabetic foot ulcer study advances toward database lock and final analysis

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced Last Patient, Last Visit (LPLV) in the CAMPX multicenter randomized controlled clinical trial evaluating XWRAP® plus standard of care compared with standard of care alone in patients with chronic diabetic foot ulcers.

The milestone marks completion of all scheduled patient participation in CAMPX and concludes the patient-facing phase of one of Applied Biologics' most significant clinical research programs to date. The study now advances through final data reconciliation, clinical quality activities, database lock and final statistical analysis.

CAMPX enrolled patients with both Wagner grade 1 and Wagner grade 2 diabetic foot ulcers and was designed to evaluate complete wound closure over a 12-week treatment period. Complete closure is assessed using rigorous criteria and independent blinded adjudication.

“This is an enormously important milestone for Applied Biologics,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics.“CAMPX represents years of investment, collaboration and disciplined clinical execution, and today we have completed the patient phase of the study. I am incredibly proud of our clinical team, our investigators and research sites, and most importantly grateful to the patients who chose to participate in this research.”

Britt continued,“We made the decision to undertake a large, prospective randomized controlled trial because we believe the future of advanced wound care should be built on rigorous clinical evidence. Completing the final patient visit brings us to the point where we can now finalize the database and ultimately evaluate the complete study results. We are very excited about what we have observed to date, but we will allow the final locked data to speak for itself.”

Previously reported interim analyses of CAMPX demonstrated statistically significant differences in complete wound closure favoring XWRAP plus standard of care. The Company will conduct its final analyses following completion of data reconciliation and database lock and cautions that interim findings should not be considered final study results.

Thomas Serena, MD, a nationally recognized wound care physician and investigator involved in the CAMPX program, commented,“Completing last patient, last visit in a multicenter randomized wound care trial is a significant accomplishment. High-quality randomized clinical evidence is essential to advancing the field, particularly in diabetic foot ulcers where patients are medically complex and successful trial execution can be challenging. CAMPX was designed with rigorous clinical methodology, including independent blinded adjudication of wound closure, and we look forward to evaluating the complete dataset following database lock.”

As CAMPX moves toward final analysis, Applied Biologics is simultaneously advancing the next phase of its clinical and scientific development strategy. The Company's BIOxHEALTM Phase 3 clinical trial has begun patient enrollment, evaluating its investigational biologic for chronic diabetic foot ulcers. Applied Biologics is also advancing preclinical gene therapy research focused on developing a potential disease-modifying treatment for osteoarthritis, along with additional research programs targeting degenerative diseases and other areas of significant unmet medical need.

“CAMPX demonstrates the kind of company we are building,” Britt added.“We are committed to investing in serious science and generating the evidence necessary to advance meaningful therapies. As CAMPX moves toward final analysis, BIOxHEAL is now enrolling patients in Phase 3, and our research teams are advancing novel gene therapy programs for degenerative disease. We believe this combination of clinical execution, scientific innovation and long-term investment in research positions Applied Biologics for an exciting next stage of growth.”

The CAMPX clinical research program is part of a broader investment by Applied Biologics in generating high-quality evidence supporting XWRAP. The Company's evidence-development strategy includes prospective randomized controlled trials, translational research, real-world outcomes studies, health economic research and scientific publication.

Applied Biologics has also submitted updated CAMPX clinical results for scientific presentation and publication and continues to advance the study through independent clinical quality review and final data preparation.

“The completion of CAMPX isn't the end of our clinical research investment in XWRAP,” Britt added.“It is an important foundation. We intend to continue generating the clinical, translational and real-world evidence that physicians, patients, healthcare systems and payers should expect from companies participating in advanced wound care.”

Applied Biologics expects the next major CAMPX milestones to include database lock, completion of final statistical analyses and reporting of final study results.

About XWRAP®

XWRAP is an advanced wound care technology used as a wound cover in the management of chronic wounds and as a tissue-plane barrier during surgical procedures. Applied Biologics continues to expand the scientific evidence supporting XWRAP through randomized controlled clinical trials, translational research, real-world evidence, health economic research and scientific publication.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company combines commercial-stage advanced wound care technologies with a growing pipeline of investigational biologic and gene therapy programs, including BIOxHEALTM, currently in Phase 3 clinical development for chronic wounds, and preclinical programs focused on degenerative diseases.

Applied Biologics continues to invest in rigorous clinical research, pharmaceutical-quality manufacturing, scientific innovation and national market access.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding clinical research, database lock, statistical analyses, study results, BIOxHEAL, gene therapy research, scientific publications, XWRAP and future business prospects. Previously reported CAMPX results are interim analyses and may differ from final analyses following database lock. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Molly Murphy Executive Assistant Applied Biologics, LLC...