Azuria Water Solutions Announces Intent To Separate Inframark's Community Management Services Division To Become A New, Independent Service Provider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Titanium Community Management Launching in Late 2026

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria Water Solutions, a leader in technology-enabled water solutions, today announced its intent to separate Inframark's Community Management Services (CMS) division to become Titanium Community Management, a new, independent company. The separation is expected to be completed by year-end 2026 and will establish Titanium Community Management as a pure-play community management services provider.

Today, Titanium Community Management manages nearly 250,000 doors across 700 communities in Texas, Florida, and Arizona and boasts 97% client retention along with an A+ Better Business BureauTM (BBB) rating. The company focuses on homeowners associations (HOAs), community development districts (CDDs), master-planned communities, condominium and townhome associations, lifestyle communities, and developer customers, offering financial services, board support, development support, municipal services, and maintenance services.

Titanium Community Management will continue to be led by Chris Tarase and will have more than half a century of experience across the senior team. The new Titanium brand reflects the company's commitment to strength, reliability, and long-term value. Like the metal that inspired its name, Titanium Community Management is built to endure, perform, and support communities through every stage of growth.

Looking ahead, Titanium Community Management will continue to deliver best-in-class support for its customers. The separation will enable incremental investments to advance the customer experience of boards, developers, and community leaders via expanded resources, services, and technologies.

Azuria will continue to collaborate with Titanium to leverage resources that support future growth for both businesses.“I am confident the Titanium team will continue to be a leading community management provider," said Rob Tullman, President & CEO, Azuria. "The Titanium-Azuria relationship is mutually beneficial, and we look forward to ongoing collaboration as the new company grows.”

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. In addition, the company delivers end-to-end solutions across treatment facility operations, engineering services, and digital solutions that address costly water infrastructure challenges to thousands of customers in North America. Azuria delivers more than 1,200 products and services through streamlined procurement channels that save cities time and money. Learn more at Azuria.co.

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