Net Asset Value(S)

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the“ Company”)

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 18 September 2026, the unaudited ex-dividend Net Asset Value (“ NAV”) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was 31.59 pence per Ordinary share.

The reported NAV is ex-dividend a special dividend of 0.75 pence per Ordinary share which will be paid on 30 September 2026 to those shareholders on the Company's register on 21 August 2026.

The unaudited cum-dividend NAV was 32.34 pence per Ordinary share.

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