Suewallst Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of October 27, 2026 In Innventure, Inc. Lawsuit - INV

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to pension funds, asset managers, and fiduciaries: a securities class action alleges Innventure's flagship 300MW AI data center agreement rested on a counterparty later described in a research report as a shell company, ahead of a 55% single-day collapse in INV shares

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies institutional investors in Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between November 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

INV shares fell $1.98 per share, or 55%, to close at $1.62 on August 14, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume. Funds holding blocks acquired across the Class Period may carry realized or mark-to-market losses well into seven figures. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by October 27, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Innventure's valuation was concentrated in a single asset. The complaint charges that one analyst estimated the Company's stake in Accelsius accounted for roughly 77% of Innventure's approximately $540 million valuation, and that public statements tied Accelsius' 2026 outlook to a deployment agreement announced in November 2025.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

As averred in the pleading, that agreement was later removed from internal bookings, and the Company suspended its previously communicated 2026 revenue and cash flow expectations for Accelsius while reporting a quarterly net loss of $34.9 million. Concentrated single-asset exposure means the repricing was absorbed disproportionately by holders who accumulated positions after the announcement.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Funds that acquired INV securities between November 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026 may hold documented losses sufficient to support a lead plaintiff application.

Courts generally appoint the movant with the largest financial interest, a standard that frequently favors institutions holding sizable blocks.

Serving as lead plaintiff provides direct oversight of counsel, litigation strategy, and settlement decisions without increasing the fund's own share of any recovery.

Trustees and investment managers often operate under policies requiring evaluation of material securities claims as potentially recoverable plan assets. Institutions that take no action before the deadline remain absent class members and may still participate in any eventual recovery.

"The complaint asserts that Innventure's 2026 revenue and cash flow targets for Accelsius rested on a 300MW deployment the Company later disclosed had been removed from internal bookings. Institutions that held meaningful positions during the Class Period are frequently best positioned to evaluate whether the class was harmed and how such a case should be litigated." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case and your options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the INV Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the INV lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Innventure made materially false or misleading statements regarding Accelsius' agreement with DarkNX to deploy NeuCool technology across a 300MW AI data center campus in Ontario, Canada, and the 2026 revenue and cash flow targets built upon it. When the Company disclosed that the DarkNX deployment site was no longer available and that the project had been removed from internal bookings, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Innventure allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from November 17, 2025 to August 13, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused significant stock declines on both May 28, 2026, and August 14, 2026.

Q: What court was the INV class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do INV investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my INV shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.