Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Competitive Landscape And Clinical Trial Analysis Report 2026 Assesses 180+ Companies And 200+ Drugs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MASH innovation is accelerating in GLP-1/glucagon agonists, FGF21 analogs and siRNA, as late-stage trials, expedited reviews and dealmaking create partnership opportunities.

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) - Competitive Landscape and Clinical Trial Analysis, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) - Competitive Landscape and Clinical Trial Analysis, 2026" report delivers a comprehensive global assessment of more than 180 companies and 200 marketed, clinical-stage and preclinical therapies. The report evaluates the MASH drug pipeline by development stage, product type, molecular class and route of administration while also examining inactive and discontinued programs.

Coverage includes company profiles, product assessments, clinical trial designs, development strategies, licensing agreements, collaborations, acquisitions and regulatory milestones. The analysis provides stakeholders with a detailed view of the rapidly evolving MASH treatment landscape and the scientific, clinical and commercial factors shaping future competition.

Global MASH Market and Disease Landscape

Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, formerly known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, is the progressive inflammatory form of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease. Its pathology includes hepatic steatosis, hepatocellular injury, lobular inflammation and varying degrees of fibrosis.

MASH pathogenesis involves hepatic lipid accumulation, de novo lipogenesis, impaired lipid oxidation, lipotoxicity, cellular stress, inflammatory signaling and activation of fibrogenic pathways. Interactions among hepatocytes, immune cells, hepatic stellate cells and extrahepatic tissues contribute to disease progression. MASH is strongly associated with obesity, insulin resistance, Type 2 diabetes and dyslipidemia, while fibrosis stage remains a major determinant of long-term clinical outcomes.

The expanding prevalence of metabolic disease continues to drive investment in therapies targeting metabolic, inflammatory and fibrotic mechanisms. Development programs are also incorporating non-invasive assessments to identify patients with clinically significant fibrosis and monitor treatment response.

Major MASH Industry Developments in 2026



Altimmune initiated the global Phase III PERFORMA trial of pemvidutide in August 2026, with a 52-week data readout anticipated in 2029.

D&D Pharmatech published 12-week Phase II DD01-DN-2 findings for zabopegdutide in July 2026 and reported positive 48-week histology results in May 2026.

Novo Nordisk announced Indian regulatory approval of Wegovy for MASH in July 2026.

Zealand Pharma reported positive Phase III results from Boehringer Ingelheim's survodutide program, including improvements in liver-related parameters and reductions in liver fat.

MetaVia presented Phase I data for DA-1726 at EASL 2026, reporting favorable safety and tolerability alongside metabolic and exploratory liver-related findings.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals entered an exclusive global license agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals for ARO-PNPLA3 and secured rights to Pfizer's ervogastat, an oral DGAT-2 inhibitor.

GSK's efimosfermin received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation and European Medicines Agency Priority Medicines designation following Phase II fibrosis data.

Novo Nordisk completed its acquisition of Akero Therapeutics, adding the late-stage FGF21 analogue efruxifermin to its MASH portfolio.

Altimmune received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for pemvidutide based on evidence from the Phase IIb IMPACT trial. Suzhou Ribo Life Science and Ribocure Pharmaceuticals licensed six preclinical siRNA programs to Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Marketed MASH Therapies Covered in the Report

Rezdiffra - Madrigal Pharmaceuticals: Rezdiffra, or resmetirom, is an oral, liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist. The FDA approved the therapy in March 2024 for adults with noncirrhotic MASH and moderate-to-advanced fibrosis in combination with diet and exercise. It subsequently received authorization in the European Union and the United Kingdom for eligible adults with F2-F3 fibrosis.

Wegovy - Novo Nordisk: Wegovy, or semaglutide, is a once-weekly GLP-1 receptor agonist. The FDA approved Wegovy in August 2025 for adults with noncirrhotic MASH and F2-F3 fibrosis under the accelerated approval pathway. The decision was supported by histological findings from the ESSENCE clinical trial, with continued approval subject to confirmation of clinical benefit.

Lipaglyn/Bilypsa - Zydus Lifesciences: Saroglitazar magnesium is an oral dual PPAR-alpha/gamma agonist with predominant PPAR-alpha activity. It is approved in India for noncirrhotic MASH and related metabolic liver indications. Its use in MASH remains investigational in the United States.

Selected MASH Pipeline Therapies



Efimosfermin from GSK: A once-monthly investigational FGF21-based therapy in the Phase III ZENITH program for MASH with moderate-to-advanced fibrosis.

Pemvidutide from Altimmune: A once-weekly dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist in Phase III development following positive Phase IIb IMPACT findings.

Zabopegdutide from D&D Pharmatech: A once-weekly dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist that demonstrated statistically significant improvements across key Phase II histological endpoints.

ALN-CIDEB from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: An investigational siRNA therapeutic targeting CIDEB that has progressed into Phase II development.

IMM-H014 from Changchun Intellicrown Pharmaceutical: A Phase I/II candidate designed to stimulate Nrf1 and Nrf2 pathways associated with metabolic stress, oxidative stress and lipid homeostasis. B1344 from Tasly Biopharmaceuticals: A long-acting, site-specific PEGylated human FGF21 analogue in Phase I development for MASH and other metabolic diseases.

Competitive Intelligence and Clinical Trial Analysis

The MASH competitive landscape report compares companies by therapeutic approach, development stage and technology platform. Its commercial assessment examines company-to-company collaborations, industry-academic partnerships, licensing transactions, acquisitions and deal-value trends.

The clinical trial assessment evaluates studies by status, development phase, therapeutic category, participant age, enrollment, completion year and endpoint status. Trial design analysis covers allocation, interventional model, masking and participant status. Sponsor and geographic assessments compare leading trial sponsors, development stages, countries and regional therapy distribution.

The report also addresses company activity, therapeutic classes, active and inactive pipelines, unmet needs and emerging technologies. Key strategic questions include the number of companies developing MASH drugs, the distribution of assets by company and development stage, the status of ongoing clinical studies, recent regulatory designations and the role of mergers, acquisitions, partnerships and licensing agreements in portfolio expansion.

Companies and Products Featured

Prominent companies assessed include Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Zydus Lifesciences, GSK, Altimmune, D&D Pharmatech, Boehringer Ingelheim, Inventiva Pharma, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Galectin Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Sagimet Biosciences, Corcept Therapeutics, Can-Fite Biopharma, MediciNova, NorthSea Therapeutics, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, 89bio, Merck, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Tern Pharmaceuticals and other global developers.

Selected products covered include resmetirom, semaglutide, saroglitazar magnesium, lanifibranor, aramchol, belapectin, VK2809, denifanstat, survodutide, miricorilant, namodenoson, icosabutate, HU6, pegozafermin, efinopegdutide, ARO-HSD, pemvidutide, efimosfermin, zabopegdutide, ALN-CIDEB, IMM-H014 and B1344.

The report provides decision-makers across biopharmaceutical companies, investment organizations, research institutions and healthcare strategy teams with an integrated analysis of the global MASH drug pipeline, clinical trial environment and competitive outlook for 2026 and beyond.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH): Overview



Introduction

Causes

Pathophysiology

Diagnosis Treatment

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) -Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) Collaboration Analysis by Companies

Competitive Landscape

Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, and development stage)

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH): Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Company Overview

Rezdiffra



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH): Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

GSK

Company Overview

Efimosfermin alfa



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

D and D Pharmatech

Company Overview

Zabopegdutide



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

Tasly Pharmaceutical Group

Company Overview

B1344



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Preclinical Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Unknown Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Clinical Trial Assessment

Clinical Trial Analysis



Assessment by Status

Assessment by Status and Phase of development

Assessment by End Point Status

Assessment by Enrolled Patients by Age Assessment by Study Completion Year

Clinical Trial Design Analysis



Assessment by Allocation of Clinical Trials

Assessment by Interventional Model of Clinical Trials

Assessment by Enrolled Patients by Status Assessment by Masking of Clinical Trials

Sponsor and Geographical Analysis



Assessment by Top Sponsors

Assessment by Total Trials Sponsored by Countries and Phase Assessment by Clinical Therapies by Countries

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH)- Unmet needs

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) - Market drivers and barriers

Appendix

List of Tables

Table 1 Total Products for Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH)

Table 2 Late Stage Products

Table 3 Mid Stage Products

Table 4 Early Stage Products

Table 5 Pre-clinical & Discovery Stage Products

Table 6 Assessment by Product Type

Table 7 Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Table 8 Assessment by Route of Administration

Table 9 Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Table 10 Assessment by Molecule Type

Table 11 Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Table 12 Assessment by Status

Table 13 Assessment by Status and Phase

Table 14 Assessment by End Point Status

Table 15 Assessment of Enrolled Participants by Age

Table 16 Assessment by Study Completion Year

Table 17 Assessment by Primary Purpose of Clinical Trials

Table 18 Assessment by Allocation of Clinical Trials

Table 19 Assessment by Interventional Model of Clinical Trials

Table 20 Assessment by Masking of Clinical Trials

Table 21 Assessment by Enrolled participants by Status

Table 22 Assessment by Top Sponsors

Table 23 Assessment by Countries and Stage of Development

Table 24 Inactive Products

List of Figures

Figure 1 Total Products for Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH)

Figure 2 Late Stage Products

Figure 3 Mid Stage Products

Figure 4 Early Stage Products

Figure 5 Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Figure 6 Assessment by Product Type

Figure 7 Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Figure 8 Assessment by Route of Administration

Figure 9 Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Figure 10 Assessment by Molecule Type

Figure 11 Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Figure 12 Assessment by Status

Figure 13 Assessment by Status and Phase

Figure 14 Assessment by End Point Status

Figure 15 Assessment of Enrolled Participants by Age

Figure 16 Assessment by Study Completion Year

Figure 17 Assessment by Primary Purpose of Clinical Trials

Figure 18 Assessment by Allocation of Clinical Trials

Figure 19 Assessment by Interventional Model of Clinical Trials

Figure 20 Assessment by Masking of Clinical Trials

Figure 21 Assessment by Enrolled participants by Status

Figure 22 Assessment by Top Sponsors

Figure 23 Assessment by Countries and Stage of Development

Figure 24 Inactive Products

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Zydus Cadila

Novo Nordisk

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Cirius Therapeutics

Inventiva Pharma

Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galectin Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics

Sagimet Biosciences

Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Boston Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Corcept Therapeutics

Biostax Corp.

AngioLab

Oramed

Can-Fite Biopharma

MediciNova

Metacrine

Organovo Holdings

Lipocine

Chemomab Therapeutics

NorthSea Therapeutics

Rivus Pharmaceuticals

89bio Ltd.

Merck Sharp & Dohme

GSK

HEC Pharma

Enanta Pharmaceuticals

CohBar

SCOHIA PHARMA

Tern Pharmaceuticals

Tern Pharmaceuticals J2H Biotech

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