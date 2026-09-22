U.S. Not-For-Profit Hospitals Pricing Database Unlocks National Insights Into Price Transparency, Competitive Benchmarking And Revenue Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand for transparent hospital pricing creates opportunities for researchers, consultants and app developers using national benchmarks derived from surveys and claims.

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Not-For-Profit Hospitals Pricing Database - National" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Not-For-Profit Hospitals Pricing National Database provides a centralized source of comprehensive hospital pricing benchmarks for not-for-profit hospitals throughout the United States. The database includes organizations operating across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, with geographic coverage encompassing all Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs).

Designed to support healthcare pricing analysis, market research, strategic planning, and data-driven decision-making, the database offers national and regional insights into not-for-profit hospital pricing. Its broad geographic scope enables users to examine pricing patterns across local markets, compare benchmarks among CBSAs, and evaluate hospital pricing trends at the national level.

Comprehensive Hospital Pricing Benchmarks

The U.S. Not-For-Profit Hospitals Pricing National Database includes a detailed overview of pricing data for covered hospitals. Available benchmarks are structured to help users assess market distributions, conduct comparative analyses, and identify variations across geographic areas and healthcare markets.

Pricing benchmarks include:



25th percentile

50th percentile

75th percentile 90th percentile

These percentile benchmarks provide multiple reference points for analyzing hospital pricing across the United States and Puerto Rico. Users can apply the data to healthcare market assessments, financial modeling, pricing studies, competitive intelligence, reimbursement analysis, and other research initiatives requiring reliable not-for-profit hospital pricing information.

Data Sources and Forecasting Methodology

Pricing information is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze historical pricing information, identify relevant patterns, and incorporate inflation adjustments. This methodology is used to generate forecasted current-year prices, helping users access timely benchmarks informed by established historical data.

The combination of survey findings, claims information, analytical technology, and inflation-adjusted forecasting supports a robust view of the U.S. not-for-profit hospital pricing landscape. The resulting database is structured to facilitate efficient analysis by organizations and professionals that require standardized healthcare pricing benchmarks across multiple markets.

Available Database Formats

The database is available in formats suited to both detailed data analysis and professional reporting:



CSV PDF

CSV delivery supports integration with analytical platforms, databases, software applications, and internal reporting workflows. PDF delivery provides a convenient format for review, presentation, distribution, and reference. Together, these options enable users to select the format most appropriate for their technical, operational, or research requirements.

Intended Users

The U.S. Not-For-Profit Hospitals Pricing National Database is developed for professionals and organizations seeking authoritative healthcare pricing data, including:



Academic researchers

Consultants

Data analysts

Healthcare industry professionals Third-party application developers

Academic researchers can use the database to support studies involving hospital economics, healthcare costs, geographic pricing variation, and market behavior. Consultants and industry professionals can incorporate the benchmarks into strategic assessments, market evaluations, and client engagements. Data analysts can use the CSV files for modeling and comparative analysis, while third-party application developers can integrate the information into eligible healthcare data products and analytical tools.

Established Healthcare Pricing Expertise

The publisher has an established reputation for delivering industry-leading healthcare pricing data to healthcare providers and the organizations that support them. Its pricing information has been featured by prominent publications and industry organizations, including Becker's Hospital Review, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Modern Healthcare, the Healthcare Financial Management Association, and Kaiser Health News.

With nationwide coverage, CBSA-level detail, multiple percentile benchmarks, and forecasted current-year pricing, the U.S. Not-For-Profit Hospitals Pricing National Database offers a valuable resource for understanding and evaluating hospital pricing across the American healthcare market.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Overview

a. Description of Specified CBSA

b. Summary of database criteria

II. Database Content

a. CBSA Code

b. CBSA Name

c. HCPCS Code

d. HCPCS Description

e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark

f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark

g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark

h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark

III. Outputs

a..CSV

b..PDF

Companies Featured



Adventhealth Orlando

New York Presbyterian Hospital

NYU Langone Hospitals

Orlando Health

Yale-New Haven Hospital

Montefiore Medical Center

Norton Hospitals Inc

UPMC - Presbyterian Shadyside

Memorial Hermann Hospital Sys

Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Spectrum Health Hospitals

Methodist H/C Memphis Hospt.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Cleveland Clinic Hospital

Indiana University Health

Lehigh Valley

Christiana Care Health System

The Methodist Hospital

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Mount Sinai Hospital

William Beaumont Hospital- Royal Oak

Kaleida Health

St. Josephs Hospital

Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Cntr

Uf Health Shands Ochsner Clinic Foundation

For more information about this database visit

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