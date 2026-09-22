U.S. Not-For-Profit Hospitals Pricing Database Unlocks National Insights Into Price Transparency, Competitive Benchmarking And Revenue Growth Opportunities
Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Not-For-Profit Hospitals Pricing Database - National" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Not-For-Profit Hospitals Pricing National Database provides a centralized source of comprehensive hospital pricing benchmarks for not-for-profit hospitals throughout the United States. The database includes organizations operating across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, with geographic coverage encompassing all Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs).
Designed to support healthcare pricing analysis, market research, strategic planning, and data-driven decision-making, the database offers national and regional insights into not-for-profit hospital pricing. Its broad geographic scope enables users to examine pricing patterns across local markets, compare benchmarks among CBSAs, and evaluate hospital pricing trends at the national level.
Comprehensive Hospital Pricing Benchmarks
The U.S. Not-For-Profit Hospitals Pricing National Database includes a detailed overview of pricing data for covered hospitals. Available benchmarks are structured to help users assess market distributions, conduct comparative analyses, and identify variations across geographic areas and healthcare markets.
Pricing benchmarks include:
- 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile 90th percentile
These percentile benchmarks provide multiple reference points for analyzing hospital pricing across the United States and Puerto Rico. Users can apply the data to healthcare market assessments, financial modeling, pricing studies, competitive intelligence, reimbursement analysis, and other research initiatives requiring reliable not-for-profit hospital pricing information.
Data Sources and Forecasting Methodology
Pricing information is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze historical pricing information, identify relevant patterns, and incorporate inflation adjustments. This methodology is used to generate forecasted current-year prices, helping users access timely benchmarks informed by established historical data.
The combination of survey findings, claims information, analytical technology, and inflation-adjusted forecasting supports a robust view of the U.S. not-for-profit hospital pricing landscape. The resulting database is structured to facilitate efficient analysis by organizations and professionals that require standardized healthcare pricing benchmarks across multiple markets.
Available Database Formats
The database is available in formats suited to both detailed data analysis and professional reporting:
- CSV PDF
CSV delivery supports integration with analytical platforms, databases, software applications, and internal reporting workflows. PDF delivery provides a convenient format for review, presentation, distribution, and reference. Together, these options enable users to select the format most appropriate for their technical, operational, or research requirements.
Intended Users
The U.S. Not-For-Profit Hospitals Pricing National Database is developed for professionals and organizations seeking authoritative healthcare pricing data, including:
- Academic researchers Consultants Data analysts Healthcare industry professionals Third-party application developers
Academic researchers can use the database to support studies involving hospital economics, healthcare costs, geographic pricing variation, and market behavior. Consultants and industry professionals can incorporate the benchmarks into strategic assessments, market evaluations, and client engagements. Data analysts can use the CSV files for modeling and comparative analysis, while third-party application developers can integrate the information into eligible healthcare data products and analytical tools.
Established Healthcare Pricing Expertise
The publisher has an established reputation for delivering industry-leading healthcare pricing data to healthcare providers and the organizations that support them. Its pricing information has been featured by prominent publications and industry organizations, including Becker's Hospital Review, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Modern Healthcare, the Healthcare Financial Management Association, and Kaiser Health News.
With nationwide coverage, CBSA-level detail, multiple percentile benchmarks, and forecasted current-year pricing, the U.S. Not-For-Profit Hospitals Pricing National Database offers a valuable resource for understanding and evaluating hospital pricing across the American healthcare market.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Overview
a. Description of Specified CBSA
b. Summary of database criteria
II. Database Content
a. CBSA Code
b. CBSA Name
c. HCPCS Code
d. HCPCS Description
e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark
III. Outputs
a..CSV
b..PDF
Companies Featured
- Adventhealth Orlando New York Presbyterian Hospital NYU Langone Hospitals Orlando Health Yale-New Haven Hospital Montefiore Medical Center Norton Hospitals Inc UPMC - Presbyterian Shadyside Memorial Hermann Hospital Sys Long Island Jewish Medical Center Spectrum Health Hospitals Methodist H/C Memphis Hospt. Barnes-Jewish Hospital Cleveland Clinic Hospital Indiana University Health Lehigh Valley Christiana Care Health System The Methodist Hospital Vanderbilt University Medical Center Mount Sinai Hospital William Beaumont Hospital- Royal Oak Kaleida Health St. Josephs Hospital Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Cntr Uf Health Shands Ochsner Clinic Foundation
For more information about this database visit
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