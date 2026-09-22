Suewallst Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of October 13, 2026 In HDFC Bank Limited Lawsuit - HDB

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market Impact Focus: HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) ADSs shed $3.11 per share across two disclosure events tied to allegations that the bank routed deposit inducements through its marketing budget

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) of a pending securities class action on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between July 17, 2023 and May 26, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

HDB American Depositary Shares fell $2.09, or 7.28%, to close at $26.62 on March 18, 2026, then fell another $1.02, or 4.1%, to close at $23.78 on May 27, 2026. Both declines occurred on unusually heavy trading volume, for a cumulative decline of $3.11 per share. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by October 13, 2026.

How the Market Repriced HDB Across Two Sessions

The first move followed the March 18, 2026 disclosure that part-time Chairman and Independent Director Atanu Chakraborty had resigned, writing that "[c]ertain happenings and practices within the bank, that I have observed over last two years, are not in congruence with my personal Values and Ethics." The second came after a May 27, 2026 press report describing approximately Rs 45 crore (about $4.7 million) in payments to a state road development corporation. The pleading asserts that these events corrected earlier statements about the bank's reported financial results.

Trading Reaction by the Numbers



March 18, 2026: ADSs declined $2.09 per share, or 7.28%, closing at $26.62 on heavy volume

May 27, 2026: ADSs declined an additional $1.02 per share, or 4.1%, closing at $23.78 on heavy volume

Combined two-event decline: $3.11 per share

Amount at the center of the allegations: roughly Rs 45 crore, or about $4.7 million

Alleged interest rate paid on the deposits at issue: 6.01%, described as a 2.51% markup over rates offered to other savings customers Class Period purchasers: those who acquired HDB securities from July 17, 2023 through May 26, 2026

Why the Volume Spikes Matter to Class Members

As averred in the complaint, HDB shares traded at prices that did not reflect the alleged routing of deposit inducements through the marketing department, conduct that plaintiffs allege was inconsistent with Reserve Bank of India directives and the bank's own internal policies. The pleading charges that reported interest income and operating expenses were affected as a result.

"Sharp price movements on unusually heavy volume can indicate that the market is absorbing information it did not previously have. The complaint alleges that HDB shareholders bore the cost of that repricing across two separate sessions in 2026." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HDB Lawsuit

Q: How much did HDB stock drop? A: HDFC's American depository share price fell approximately $2.09, or about 7.28% to close at $26.62 on March 18, 2026. The stock fell a further approximate $1.02, or 4.1% to ultimately close at $23.78 on May 27, 2026.

Q: When did HDFC Bank Limited allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from July 17, 2023 to May 26, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the HDB lawsuit? A: The complaint names HDFC Bank Limited and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What do HDB investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my HDB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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